India's leading VCs reveal guidelines to survive coronavirus

A group of VCs have come out with certain guidelines for startup founders to internally restructure their business to survive the impact of coronavirus.

By Team YS
7th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

VCs reveal how startups can survive coronavirus

VC

A group of VCs have come out with certain guidelines for startup founders to internally restructure their business to survive the impact of coronavirus.


Aarogya Setu app's role in India's coronavirus fight

Aarogya Setu

Professor K Vijayraghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, talks about the newly-launched Aarogya Setu app.


How Mylab developed cost, time-saving COVID-19 test kits

coronavirus test

Mylab's team of scientists was led by the woman scientist who received praise for working on the test kits despite being in her last stage of pregnancy.


Feed My Bangalore provides 1 lakh meals pan India

Coronavirus

K Ganesh, Venkat Narayana, and Juggy Marwaha on what motivated them to start Feed My Bangalore and what helped them to rapidly scale across five cities.


Meet the 20-year-old boxer punching her way to the top

manju rani

Boxer Manju Rani shares how she broke the glass ceiling in a Haryana village, and overcame economic hardships to become successful.


How to keep employees motivated during lockdown

Coronavirus

Remote working environment has thrown fresh challenges to startups, and founders need to have a very proactive approach to retain the vibrancy of the organisation.


Guidelines for startups in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus

Startups are likely to face certain tough choices as economic activity has ground to a halt, and this would require some skilful tactics from founders.


How SaaS startup Emitrr scaled up in one year

Emitrr

Founders of Emitrr

Emitrr is building a human-like smart assistant that can handle customer queries like service appointments, quotes, FAQs, and more.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Reliance Industries invests Rs 500 Cr in edtech startup Embibe

Sampath Putrevu

Coronavirus: This startup has developed an app which helps process government e-passes in a matter of hours

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Swiggy raises $43M more for Series I round from existing, new investors

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: FinMin working on second relief package to revive battered economy

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
India's leading VCs reveal guidelines to survive coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: What are the challenges around COVID-19 testing in India

Tenzin Norzom

Coronavirus: This Hyderabad startup provides end-to-end transport for COVID-19 patients to hospitals

Apurva P

This foodtech startup by ex-MyGate employees aims to simplify daily meal planning

Sohini Mitter

[Techie Tuesday]: Meet the man who built Paytm wallet and now heads tech at Park+

Sindhu Kashyaap

Startup Buddy acquires Boudhik Ventures to strengthen global patent services

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus updates for April 6

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Wed Apr 08 2020

Future of Brands

Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru