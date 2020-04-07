India's leading VCs reveal guidelines to survive coronavirus

A group of VCs have come out with certain guidelines for startup founders to internally restructure their business to survive the impact of coronavirus.





Professor K Vijayraghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, talks about the newly-launched Aarogya Setu app.





Mylab's team of scientists was led by the woman scientist who received praise for working on the test kits despite being in her last stage of pregnancy.





K Ganesh, Venkat Narayana, and Juggy Marwaha on what motivated them to start Feed My Bangalore and what helped them to rapidly scale across five cities.





Boxer Manju Rani shares how she broke the glass ceiling in a Haryana village, and overcame economic hardships to become successful.





Remote working environment has thrown fresh challenges to startups, and founders need to have a very proactive approach to retain the vibrancy of the organisation.





Startups are likely to face certain tough choices as economic activity has ground to a halt, and this would require some skilful tactics from founders.





Founders of Emitrr

Emitrr is building a human-like smart assistant that can handle customer queries like service appointments, quotes, FAQs, and more.





