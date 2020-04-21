How Jumbotail is working with kiranas during the pandemic

Ashish Jhina of Jumbotail reveals how the startup is working with kiranas to resolve operational complexities, and why small stores will emerge stronger.





Founder of Cloud Kitchens, Karan Tanna

Karan Tanna, Founder of Ghost Kitchens, details out the impact the coronavirus pandemic have had on an industry that employs close to 10 million people.





Founders of Instacar - Priyanshi Choubey and Ishan Vyas

As mobility takes a hit during the coronavirus-led lockdown, online marketplace Instacar is offering critical travel within Bengaluru.





Huwel Team

Shesheer Kumar, Director of Operations, Huwel Lifesciences, talks about the challenges around testing and the startup's ICMR-approved kit, which is ready to be deployed.





Chennai-based healthcare startup MedIoTek Health Systems’ IoMT prescreening tool VinCense can identify and prioritise patients who need to take COVID-19 tests.





Anita Dongre, Chief Creative Officer, House of Anita Dongre

Renowned for its ‘AND’ fashion brand, Anita Dongre's business has grown from two sewing machines to employing over 2,700 people directly, and thousands more indirectly.





Facebook has opened donations for charities engaged in coronavirus relief work. Users can create fundraisers for the causes they support and invite friends to donate.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!