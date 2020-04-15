Mapmygenome launches Genomepatri Immunity report, with a focus on COVID-19

Hyderabad-based personal genomics solutions company Mapmygenome on Tuesday announced the launch of Genomepatri Immunity, a report which contains genetic risk factors for immune system diseases and some lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and other comorbidities.





The report also includes a person’s genetic response to a variety of drugs, including antivirals and antifungals, and levels of various vitamins and minerals.





Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO, Mapmygenome, said,





“A good immune response is a key in defeating COVID-19. Genomepatri Immunity is intended to enable us to strengthen ourselves and fight COVID-19 and other diseases better. The report also covers how we respond to drugs that may be used during treatment, and that will be very useful to treating physicians.”

“This is not a diagnostic test, and we see its tremendous potential in prevention and improving patient outcomes,” she added.





Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO of Mapmygenome





The Genomepatri Immunity report states that carriers of certain genetic variants are more likely to suffer from severe coronavirus infection. The report helps individuals in self-isolation to watch out for the earliest presenting symptoms if exposed to the virus.





Medical professionals can identify patients at risk for cytokine storms and use the pharmacogenomics information to devise personalised treatment plans, the report added.





The team of expert analysts at Mapmygenome has reportedly studied 700,000 markers to come up with this report and already provided it for free of cost to its users.

Mapmygenome’s teams at Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai have analysed thousands of samples from all over India and various countries, and have provided personalised genetic reports that have been used in early detection of disease and increased the quality of life.





The company was founded in 2013 with a vision to “touch 100 million lives and save a million lives by 2030.”





So far, COVID-19 has killed 377 people and infected over 10,000 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. To mitigate the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the country-wide lockdown till May 3.