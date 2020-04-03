Meddo Health offers teleconsult platform free of cost to doctors to battle coronavirus crisis

In support of the government’s recent regulatory go-ahead on telemedicine, Meddo Health, an outpatient care network, has launched an advanced teleconsult platform for its doctors for free of cost.





With most outpatient care facilities not operational, many patients are not able to get clear health advice from doctors – both physicians and specialists. To address the need, the company now has a dedicated platform to serve patients seeking medical advice from qualified and curated set of specialists.









Over 200 plus doctors across 16 specialities are already live on the platform with more clinicians being added every day to cope with the surge. The platform is open for partner doctors, as well as new doctors are willing to lend their medical services to patients at this time of need. Meddo Health has already recorded a 30 percent boost in teleconsultations in the first week of go-live.





Saurabh Kochhar, Co-founder and CEO, Meddo, says, “Not only does tele-consultation save the commute, but it is also a great endeavour for people to consume technological advancements. By offering this platform to doctors free of cost, we want to provide timely medical attention to as many patients as possible."





The platform is now being offered to all doctors absolutely free of charge so that they can serve their patients in this hour of need. (www.teleconsult.meddo.in)





The Gurugram-based startup also has a dedicated website for COVID-19 verified information and everything one needs to know about the virus, including the new developments and myths. Patients can also avail the facility of the AI-enabled symptom checker on the website - Mia - to check if they are at risk of infection and should consult a doctor.





Patients can book teleconsultations through a seamless and dedicated landing page for teleconsultations on the website, Android, or the iOS patient app.





The patients can upload their symptoms and other medical history prior to the doctor’s consultation. At the time of consultation, the patient and the doctor are connected through an encrypted and private chatroom through the Meddo platform.





Dr Naveen Nishchal, Co-founder, says, “The government has recently taken a very important step in issuing guidelines for teleconsultations. This will help us get more and more doctors on the platform and help patients remain inside and safe. For the doctors, it serves to conserve the depleting pool of resources and medical equipment like personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical paraphernalia required to screen the patients.”





Meddo Health also works with its ICMR-approved private labs and has started COVID-19 test booking through the platform, as well. Patients can visit the www.meddo.in or call the central support book COVID tests at 1860 2583 123.





(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)