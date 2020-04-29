How MFine Co-founder is simplifying healthcare challenges using AI
Ajit Narayanan, Co-founder and CTO of healthcare startup Mfine, believes being one step away from the end-users helps build better solutions.
- +0
- +0
Myntra’s ex-CTO is simplifying healthcare challenges
Ajit Narayanan, Co-founder and CTO of healthcare startup Mfine, believes being one step away from the end-users helps build better solutions.
Aerobiosys Innovations is building portable ventilator
The JEEVAN Lite costs Rs 1 lakh, can be easily moved due to its small size, and can provide both invasive and non-invasive ventilation.
GoMechanic helps essential vehicles run smoothly
With its new campaign named #OpenForHeroes, GoMechanic is providing repair and maintenance support for essential vehicles across metros.
Zoom India chief on the company's plans to scale
Sameer Raje talks about Zoom's growth in the country, privacy concerns, and what the team is doing to resolve problems and advance further.
IT services companies to suspend hiring this year
India's IT services industry would see hiring freeze this year and senior-level staff taking a 20-25 percent salary cut, says TV Mohandas Pai.
This startup helps small fleet owners to buy trucks
Bengaluru-based logistics financing startup Loanzen disburses 200 loans a month to small truck fleet owners who have no access to formal credit.
Looking at the pandemic from a gender lens
There are millions of women living in India witnessing and experiencing another pandemic within the pandemic – the virus called domestic violence.
Experiences of an American expat in India
An American expat in India talks about her journey to India, getting married during the lockdown, and key takeaways from the COVID-19 crisis.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0