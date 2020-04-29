How MFine Co-founder is simplifying healthcare challenges using AI

Ajit Narayanan, Co-founder and CTO of healthcare startup Mfine, believes being one step away from the end-users helps build better solutions.





The JEEVAN Lite costs Rs 1 lakh, can be easily moved due to its small size, and can provide both invasive and non-invasive ventilation.





Co-founders of GoMechanic, (L-R) Kushal Karwa, Nitin Rana, Amit Bhasin, Rishabh Karwa

With its new campaign named #OpenForHeroes, GoMechanic is providing repair and maintenance support for essential vehicles across metros.





Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head of India, Zoom

Sameer Raje talks about Zoom's growth in the country, privacy concerns, and what the team is doing to resolve problems and advance further.





India's IT services industry would see hiring freeze this year and senior-level staff taking a 20-25 percent salary cut, says TV Mohandas Pai.





Bengaluru-based logistics financing startup Loanzen disburses 200 loans a month to small truck fleet owners who have no access to formal credit.





There are millions of women living in India witnessing and experiencing another pandemic within the pandemic – the virus called domestic violence.





Ashwath and Liz

An American expat in India talks about her journey to India, getting married during the lockdown, and key takeaways from the COVID-19 crisis.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!