Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and family commit Rs 10 Cr to Akshaya Patra towards COVID-19 relief work

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his family on Tuesday committed to offer Rs 10 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation from their personal funds towards the COVID-19 relief work to distribute essential grocery boxes to the migrant labourers and daily wage earners.





In a press release, the Akshaya Patra Foundation said it has been serving cooked food and distributing essential groceries for the migrant labourers and daily-wage earners who have lost their jobs and are in great despair in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent national lockdown.





"With their donation (Murthys), Akshaya Patra Foundation plans to distribute 1.33 lakh essential grocery boxes, which will serve 55,86,000 meals," the Foundation said.

NR Narayana Murthy, Co-founder, Infosys





A typical grocery box will contain five kg of sona masuri rice, one kg tur dal, half-a-litre refined oil, sambar and rasam powder, besides vegetables of long shelf life like potatoes.





Acknowledging Narayana Murthy Family’s support to Akshaya Patra’s food relief initiative, Shri. Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman, Akshaya Patra Foundation, said,





“We have known the heart and mind of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. They have worked all their life for the welfare of the citizens of this country. In giving their personal money for the benefit of the vulnerable sections of the society who are facing difficult times now, they have yet again demonstrated how socially responsible and compassionate they are.”

Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy have been ardent supporters of Akshaya Patra since beginning. In 2015, they helped build the Foundation’s Hubballi kitchen, which serves over one lakh children every day. One of the biggest units, it was featured in popular TV show, India's Mega Kitchens, on National Geographic Channel.





Earlier on Monday, Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India.





The Foundation has contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 crore) to the PM CARES Fund, a statement said.





This sum will primarily be utilised across three broad areas of support that the Foundation has prioritised, including expansion of hospital capacity for treatment and enabling hospital stays for COVID-19 patients across India, especially ones belonging to economically weaker sections of the society.





The funds will also be utilised to provide ventilators, testing kits, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks, and other protective gear for frontline healthcare workers, and towards ensuring better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged section of the society.





