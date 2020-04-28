NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

The NITI Aayog building has been sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

By Press Trust of India
28th Apr 2020
The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours after a director level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.


"A director-level officer working at NITI Bhavan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar adviser at NITI Aayog told PTI.
He further said that those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine.


"We are following necessary protocol and the health ministry has been informed and all the due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours," Kumar added.


Later, NITI Aayog in a tweet shared the information and said that "disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single COVID-19 positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine".


Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.


India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 29,000 people in the country. More than 900 people have died due to the deadly virus.


On March 29, the government had constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce the misery of people as quickly as possible post the coronavirus-induced lockdown.


Empowered Group on medical equipment and management plan headed by NITI Aayog member V K Paul and the empowered group on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations headed by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant were functioning from NITI Bhavan.


In another initiative, Amitabh Kant has written to over 92,000 NGOs appealing them to assist the government in identifying coronavirus hotspots and delivering services to vulnerable groups.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

