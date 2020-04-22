Coronavirus: OLX India launches relief fund for Indian migrant workers

OLX India will match contributions, and the funds will be used to provide ration kits to workers who lost their jobs or are struggling due to coronavirus.

By Sujata Sangwan
22nd Apr 2020
OLX India launched donation drive ‘OLX Pledge’ in association with NGOs like Bhumi and India Cares, through Goodera, to support the livelihood of migrant workers. 


As a part of the initiative, OLX Pledge has set up a microsite to appeal to its employees, clients and users for contributing towards this pledge, the company said. Besides an upfront initial contribution, OLX India will match contributions received on the portal and the funds will be redirected to the workers who have lost their jobs or are struggling to earn a livelihood, the firm added. 


The funds will be used to provide migrant workers with ration kits which will include essential foods like rice, atta, dal, salt, sugar, oil, spices, milk powder and more. 


OLX India
Also Read

This Delhi-based NGO is providing food to 450 families in times of coronavirus lockdown


Tarun Sinha, Head, Horizontal Business Unit (HBU), OLX India, said,


“More than 92.5 percent of migrant workers have lost up to three weeks of work due to the current lockdown, over a million workers are in relief camps, while around half a million have walked back to their homes. Given this situation, all our efforts will be targeted towards ensuring that the relief material and funds reach migrant workers who need it the most, and whose livelihood has been severely impacted.” 


The parent organisation of OLX, Prosus has committed Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund to support the coronavirus relief work. 


Additionally, OLX said it has extended support to its business partners, which include many small entrepreneurs by extending the duration of existing paid ads on the platforms until the lockdown is over. 


OLX India is a consumer-to-consumer marketplace for pre-owned cars and motorbikes, mobile phones, household items, jobs, and real estate. In India, it claims to have 85 percent market share of the C2C online trade, 80 percent of the pre-owned cars market share via OLX Auto and OLX CashMyCar.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

