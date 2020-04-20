Orbo Ai acquires US-based research startup Gemia

Mumbai-based computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Orbo AI has acquired US-based startup Gemia, which was part of a large AI research firm Arvi Inc.





While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition is said to be a testament of a strong will of Indian startups to bolster their IP and product portfolio to support a global need.





According to a statement released by the company, Orbo AI will continue to offer Gemia as a subscription SaaS product for automated image enhancements and will utilise its research and development resources to enhance its current portfolio.





Gemia is a personal tool to professionally improve photos in just one click. Powered by computer vision and AI algorithms, it understands the scene semantics, analyses defects, and edits images.





While announcing the acquisition, ORBO noted that Gemia’s next iteration may be an advanced cloud-based service that will offer superior image enhancement toolset on top of the current software.





Commenting on the acquisition, Manoj Shinde, CEO of Orbo, told YourStory,





"We already have strong AI-based IP in the image enhancement space that can do many things automatically as of today, so this acquisition would enable us to bring more advanced and consolidated offerings for users who are looking for quick turnaround or automated experience without putting a heavy burden on their wallet."





"As more and more applications continue to move from large monolithic or highly complex manual software to the cloud and SaaS, more such users are requiring simplicity, automated experience and access to applications from anywhere in the world. AI is bringing automation and quicker delivery of the outputs without any manual intervention," he added.





Founded in 2015 by Manoj Shinde, Orbo Software offers a blend of AI and expert touch. Its photo editing tools remove redundant parts of photo editing, but still offer natural, simple controls to enhance the look.

Orbo AI have been used by leading mobile camera manufacturers to all the way video conferencing firms delivering automated experience either on the edge or on the cloud network for their users.





With the current acquisition, ORBO will integrate Gemia’s products to accelerate its media and entertainment segment as well as bundle Gemia’s existing SaaS tool with advanced IP from ORBO’s platform. This combination will extend the breadth of the image enhancement platform, and address time constraints and utilities, and accelerate the shift from manual tools to automated SaaS tools.





Commenting on the vision for Gemia, Mykhailo Dementii, Founder of Gemia, said,

“ARVI Lab-created Gemia as a product that makes it possible to get beautiful photos easily, fast and without any required knowledge of special photo enhancement tools. Advanced algorithms can understand scenes semantics, analyse and correct common defects, and enhance the picture generally. It made Gemia handy not only in photo enhancement itself but also in post-processing of computer games visuals, in particular."