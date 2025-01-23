﻿Ati Motors﻿ a Bengaluru-based company specialising in AI and autonomous robotics, has raised $20 million in Series B funding led by ﻿Walden Catalyst﻿ Ventures and NGP Capital, with participation from True Ventures, Exfinity Venture Partners, Athera Venture Partners, and ﻿Blume Ventures﻿.

This brings its total funding to over $37 million.

The capital will accelerate the development and deployment of its robotic workforce, leveraging one of the largest and most diverse factory datasets for autonomous movement.

The funding will also support product development, expand the company’s presence in North America and APAC, and strengthen its position in industrial automation.

Ati Motors has established operations in Mexico, bolstered its presence in the US, India, and Southeast Asia, and is expanding its North American headquarters in Detroit, MI.

Saurabh Chandra, founder and CEO of Ati Motors, emphasised the company's mission to develop advanced, reliable products that enhance industrial productivity and efficiency.

“This funding will accelerate our ability to leverage our extensive real-world dataset to develop next-generation AI models and further advance our industrial autonomy platform. The rapid growth we’re experiencing validates our approach of focusing on manufacturing as a vertical and conceptualising these robots as purpose-built self-driving vehicles,” he added.

Also Read Crypto exchange Binance surpassed $160B in user assets under custody last year

The company offers manufacturing solutions with products like Tugs, Bin Movers, Pallet Movers, and Lifting Platforms. Its flagship Sherpa Tug, equipped with 3D navigation and outdoor capabilities, has covered 500,000+ kilometers across 50+ factories.

The robots have been deployed globally across industries such as automotive, appliances, aerospace, and electronics, delivering high uptime and significant productivity gains.

Ati Motors has deployed hundreds of Sherpa robots across 40 manufacturers, including Forvia and Hyundai, with scaled implementations in North America. About 30% of its clients are Fortune 500 companies.