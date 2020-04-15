Coronavirus: OYO Townhouse offers free stays to Indian medical personnel fighting against COVID-19

Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn OYO Hotels & Homes on Wednesday announced that it is offering free stays to doctors, nurses, and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against the coronavirus in India.





Starting with select OYO Townhouse hotels in Gurugram and Bengaluru, medical first responders who are in need of a place to stay and are facing any accommodation issues will receive free accommodations on the display of identification cards, the company said in a release.





Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer and SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia said,





“We at OYO are doing everything possible to ensure the well-being of the healthcare professionals who are our frontline against COVID-19 and it is our duty to support them. We have initiated similar efforts in the United States, Malaysia, Thailand, and Nepal.”

Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer and SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia





Those on the frontlines in the medical community can select and book OYO Townhouse hotels on its app or website to get their reservation for the shortlisted OYO hotels. By producing the valid identification highlighting the hospital or clinic affiliation, OYO Hotels will cover all the costs of accommodation for the medical professionals.





All guidelines with respect to health and hygiene as prescribed by the WHO and India’s Ministry of Health are being followed at the selected hotels, the release added.





Gyan Parkash Tayal, OYO Townhouse asset owner of a hotel in Gurgaon said,





“When the OYO team got in touch with us to offer our hotel free of cost to the doctors and nurses in the vicinity, I immediately agreed as this was an opportunity to give back to our true fighters. OYO has been with us in our difficult times so I want to be with them to fight this crisis together. ”





Another asset owner of OYO Townhouse in Bangalore, Nagamal Reddy added, “I have collaborated with OYO to serve our country’s heroes by taking care of their accommodation needs. We are all united in our efforts to fight COVID-19 and provide support to healthcare professionals of the country.”





In addition to this initiative, OYO’s another initiative ‘Donate A Night’, is a crowdfunding campaign where users can voluntarily contribute to donate one night’s accommodation for people who need it the most – first responders like doctors, medical staff, emergency services personnel, policemen, as well as low-income individuals, such as stranded daily wagers or migrants.





As part of its fight against coronavirus, OYO has also joined forces with Apollo Hospitals as a part of Apollo’s Project Stay I (Stay isolated) to develop and support accommodation requirements of suspected COVID-19 patients requiring quarantine or self-isolation.