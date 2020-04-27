Coronavirus: Paytm Mall to partner with over 10,000 kiranas to deliver essentials

Paytm Mall has announced that it will be partnering with more than 10,000 kirana stores, small shops, and businesses to enable hyperlocal deliveries.





Over the last few weeks, Paytm Mall has been investing in scaling its hyperlocal operations and is offering delivery of grocery and essentials in more than 100 cities across the country, and plans to further scale it in the next few weeks.









Srinivas Mothey, Senior Vice President, Paytm Mall, said in a statement:

"Paytm Mall has always advocated a 100 percent marketplace model of operation against an inventory led one as pursued by other major players. Our objective is to connect neighborhood offline stores to interested customers far and wide through our ecommerce platform. We are constantly reaching out to smaller sellers to understand the challenges they are facing in stocking inventory as well as the delivery of goods. During this time of crisis, we want to ensure that our merchant partners do not lose out on business. Our tie-ups with small businesses would ensure that service our customers faster and hyperlocally."





Currently, logistics players including GATI, Ecom Express, Delhivery, Bluedart, and FedEx are working with Paytm Mall for the delivery of essentials. According to the company, there has been a massive uptick in the sale of essentials from Tier II and Tier III towns, with more than 200 cities ordering on Paytm Mall.





Additionally, cities including Indore, Ahmedabad, NCR, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Pune, Chennai, Ludhiana, and Bathinda have seen a rise in orders. Paytm Mall aims to increase home essentials product deliveries in over 16,000 pin-codes.





Over the last few weeks, Paytm Mall has taken several measures to help citizens fight COVID-19. As the government has restricted the movement of goods and people to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Paytm Mall has decided to help its merchant partners who are facing issues with stocking up on inventory and fulfillment of orders by waiving off service level agreement (SLA) and devised hygiene SOPs for them and their workplace and employees. It has also partnered with several suppliers and brands of FMCG goods to help its merchant partners stock up.