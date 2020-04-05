7 books that every budding entrepreneur must read

Let’s face it: life’s not going to be the same for a while for most of us. With COVID-19, or coronavirus, engulfing every aspect of our lives, we have to accept social distancing and self-isolation.





During such times, it’s normal to be anxious, bored, and uninterested. Working from home, meeting friends less often, and not being able to grab a drink at your favourite bar can add to these feelings.





However, the good news is that you’re not alone in this. Almost everyone right now is dealing with these strange times. Instead of allowing it to affect your mental health, it’s important that we all incorporate ways to look after our well being.





A book is all the comfort you need. Reading can transport your mind to a totally different setting; it is also said to minimise anxiety, boost happiness, and brighten up your day.





A survey commissioned by Kindle found that 71 percent people who read weekly feel happier.





So, whether you’re social distancing or just spending more time in your house, here are few book recommendations every budding entrepreneur would love.

Our Top 7 Book Recommendations

1. Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead by Sheryl Sandberg

With such an empowering title, ‘Lean In’ is a book you cannot miss reading irrespective of your gender. Talking about real gender equality, the book is a blueprint that highlights the need for individual growth of women. With plenty of statistics, feminism, and gender roles, Sandberg gets this one right.

2. The 7-day Start-up: You don’t learn until you launch by Dan Norris

If you’re someone who believes you can achieve wonderful things in a week, this book is for you. Literally a bible for those who dream of starting up, the book shows you exactly how to build a business in seven days. From generating ideas to cash flow and gaining your first set of customers, the book will interest budding entrepreneurs and bootstrappers alike.

3. The Greatest Salesmen in the World by Og Mandino

‘The story of a poor camel boy who rose to success’. The book is a heart-warming read that highlights the story of Hafid, who becomes the owner of a powerful business and comes to be known as the greatest salesman in the world. It is a classic that can empower top salesmen with compelling principles and tremendous motivation.

4. The E-Myth Revisited by Michael E. Gerber

Published few years after the original (E-Myth), the second instalment of the book emphasises on the importance of building processes that will allow an entrepreneur to run a business rather than work in it. The book is a great read for those looking to build their business in a productive way.

5. The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference by Malcolm Gladwell

The widely-acclaimed bestseller highlights the magic moment when an idea or trend crosses a threshold and spreads like wildfire. It illuminates the science of social epidemics and the tipping point phenomenon. With the power of context and case studies, the book makes an interesting read.

6. Million Dollar Women: The Essential Guide for Female Entrepreneurs by Julia Pimsleur

The book is an essential guide for all those female entrepreneurs out there. It talks about ambition and vision of a business and steps to be taken to enter the big leagues just like their male counterparts. It also introduces us to seven women who have successfully formed multimillion-dollar companies from scratch. For all those women who dare to dream big, this one’s for you.

7. Design the Life You Love by Ayse Birsel

An inspirational guide for every aspiring product designer, the book takes a playful approach to help people design their life from ground up. The book is ideal for those contemplating what they should do next. It features anecdotes and principles to help people design their lives the way they want.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)