Coronavirus: Stockholm-based ebook streaming platform Storytel launches free service for Indians

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Storytel says it aims to make the world a more creative place with great stories to be shared anytime, anywhere, and by anyone.

By Debolina Biswas
16th Apr 2020
Northern Europe’s leading audiobook and e-book streaming platform Storytel announced on Thursday, April 16, the launch of its free ad-free streaming service, AudioBites. Listeners in India would be able to get unlimited access to stories and original series, in bite-sized format.


Jonas Tellender, CEO and Co-founder of Storytel, said in a statement:

“Storytel continues to innovate to bring power to audio to its audiences and AudioBites is another of these steps. We expect that once people enjoy the bites, they will move to the main course on Storytel with its unlimited access to  hundred thousand plus titles."
Storytel
Amid the coronavirus pandemic when people are locked inside their homes, and have little to do, Storytel aims to “Make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed anytime, anywhere, and by anyone”.


Storytel offers unlimited listening and reading of more than 300,000 titles on a global scale. It is a digital platform provider as well as a comprehensive publishing group. The company offers subscriptions for audiobooks and e-books under the Storytel and Mofibo brands.


While Storytel’s publishing business is carried out through the publishing houses Norstedts, Massolit, StorySide, Printz Publishing, People’s Press, Rabén & Sjögren, B.Wahlströms, Norstedts Kartor and Gummerus Kustannus; Ztory is a subscribed digital read-all-you-can streaming service for newspapers and magazines. Ztory has been a part of Storytel since January 2019. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Storytel operates in 18 markets across the globe.



Yogesh Dashrath, India Country Manager of Storytel, said:

“India is a land of stories and AudioBites is a platform that complements our main unlimited offering. It introduces the best of Storytel to the story lovers. AudioBites as the name suggests allows listeners to enjoy the content in bite sized format”. 

AudioBites hosts stories in English, Hindi and Marathi languages. At the time of release, the app already had hundreds of stories. The service is expected to release one original every month in Indian languages along with short stories every few days.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

