Tesco Bengaluru to go ahead with salary hikes, promotions amid coronavirus lockdown

Tesco Bengaluru, the global technology services arm of United Kingdom-headquartered retailer Tesco, has announced that it will honour all the job offers it has made and roll out promotions and hikes as scheduled.





In a statement, Tesco Bengaluru said that even as the world deals with coronavirus pandemic, it will continue with the acceleration of its technology hiring plans without any delays or restrictions.









“With this commitment, we also promise that annual appraisals and performance reviews, including hikes and promotions, will be held as scheduled. It’s our responsibility to reward the hard work and commitment of our colleagues over the last year,” a press release said.





As a measure to extend the safety of the employees in the current environment, Tesco Bengaluru has enhanced the medical insurance coverage, has offered additional payment towards home utilities and internet charges, etc.





Sumit Mitra, CEO, Tesco Business Services & Tesco Bengaluru, said, “We believe that our success is through our colleagues, and therefore creating the right support structure is essential. We ensure that all hiring offers are honoured with no changes to salary packages or joining dates."





Quoting a study from technology consulting firm Zinnov, where 45 percent of the aggregated GICs in India have stalled all further recruitments for the foreseeable future, Tesco Bengaluru has stated that it will continue the recruitment process, and even pace up hiring of potential technology colleagues as per regular on-boarding timelines.





The company has been using virtual solutions for interviews, induction, on-boarding, and colleague engagement for the new joinees. According to the technology centre, it has positions open in the technology team across engineering, product, programme, services, security, and data.





Vidya Laxman, Director, Tesco Technology, said, “Our promise to honour offers to all the technologists remains firm, and we will continue to hire for available positions. We feel that policies like this are critical during such unprecedented times, and we hope the situation recovers soon.”





Established in 2004, Tesco Bengaluru is a multi-disciplinary centre to provide solutions and services for the retail industry. It is also one of the largest such technology centre for Tesco globally.