Uber drivers receive first batch of grants from Rs 25 Cr coronavirus relief package

The Uber Care Driver Fund is directly transferring small grants into the accounts of thousands of driver-partners every day to help them meet their immediate and essential family needs amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
9th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing platform Uber announced that the driver-partners on its platform have started receiving the first batch of grants from Rs 25 crore deposited by Uber into the Uber Care Driver Fund. The fund has been created in partnership with the social enterprises Give India and Samhita.


The Uber Care Driver Fund is directly transferring small grants into the accounts of thousands of driver-partners every day to help them meet their immediate and essential family needs. Over the next few days, Uber is also rolling out a Hospital Cash Insurance policy which will benefit driver-partners, and cover COVID-19 and other illnesses which require hospitalisation for up to 14 days. 


Announcing the details of the financial package in a press statement, Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia, said,


“Driver-partners are at the heart of our business and I have always said there is no Uber without drivers. Supporting driver communities has never been more important. We hope this first financial relief package for driver-partners helps them and their families cover their immediate and urgent daily needs. In the coming days and weeks, we will first be fundraising, and then providing driver-partners additional outright grants, from the Uber Care Driver Fund. Today, I’m appealing to millions of our riders, corporate partners, philanthropists, as well as the general public to support our efforts and truly show they care.’’

 

Uber

The ride-hailing giant aims to raise an additional Rs 25 crore to reach a combined target of Rs 50 crore through contributions from employees, CSR funds, riders, and citizens through a partnership with the crowdfunding organisation Milaap.

 

Uber employees have already contributed Rs 17 lakh to the fund. The fund will also disburse grants to UberMedic, Uber Essential, and Uber’s last-mile delivery service drivers, who have recently been transporting frontline workers, providing essential rides to the elderly, and moving everyday supplies to thousands of homes for helping contain the spread of COVID-19 across India.

 

The additional measures announced on Thursday are:

 

  • Uber commissions: Uber is not charging any commissions from a majority of UberMedic and all Uber delivery service driver-partners, enabling them to keep 100 percent of billed amounts.
  • Uber Care Micro-Credit: Uber is working with its micro-credit partners to remove any penalties that may be imposed on delayed payments, as well as defaults related to Uber Care-facilitated loans during the next two months.
  • Free Medical Consultations: Through its partnership with DocsApp, Uber is helping driver-partners and their families access free unlimited consultation from doctors on call, along with up to 20 percent discount on medicines and up to 40 percent discount on lab tests anywhere in India.
  • EMI Relief: Uber is working with both regulators and financiers to ensure driver-partners receive financial relief as soon as possible, following the RBI’s directive.
  • Exemption of lease rentals for XLI: XLI (an Uber group company) has exempted, until further notice, lease rental payments.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

 

(Edited By Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Ola Group contributes Rs 5 Cr towards PM-CARES Fund and Rs 3 Cr towards CM’s Relief Funds of various states

Sujata Sangwan

Travel startup Treebo Hotels asks employees to voluntarily resign, founders take 60 pc pay cut

Sutrishna Ghosh

Meet the 15 women entrepreneurs from Bengaluru who are rewriting the rules of the F&B industry

Team YS

Jeff Bezos tops billionaires list; wealth remains unaffected by coronavirus and divorce

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
How Karnataka is working like a startup to manage COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Flipkart partners with Spencers for hyperlocal deliveries of essentials in Hyderabad

Thimmaya Poojary

PayPal India ranks number 12 among best workplaces in Asia in 2020

Sampath Putrevu

Coronavirus: Ola Group contributes Rs 5 Cr towards PM-CARES Fund and Rs 3 Cr towards CM’s Relief Funds of various states

Sujata Sangwan

Govt may soon announce second stimulus package worth over Rs 1 lakh crore: Report

Press Trust of India

Jeff Bezos tops billionaires list; wealth remains unaffected by coronavirus and divorce

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Vedantu raises $12.56M from Legend Cap, Ohana Holding

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru