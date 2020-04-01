Edtech startup upGrad appoints former BYJU's executive Arjun Mohan as India CEO

Edtech startup upGrad on Wednesday said it has appointed Arjun Mohan as its Chief Executive Officer for India operations. The position of the CEO - India at upGrad was unoccupied since its inception.





"Mohan brings with him a rich understanding of the online education space, the evolving consumer landscape, and keen business acumen," upGrad Co-founder and MD Mayank Kumar said.

Arjun Mohan , Credits: LinkedIn





A former Chief Business Officer (CBO) of BYJU's, Mohan brings over a decade of experience in the edtech sector, and was one of the early employees of Think and Learn (which runs BYJU's), the statement said.





Prior to BYJU's, he has worked with Titan Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL), and Sir Dorabji Tata and Allied Trusts.





"The current environment (because of COVID-19) is a net positive for online education. We have witnessed a rise in our leads with a spike of 50 percent, more than the usual. As we march forward and create new business benchmarks, we are excited to introduce the dynamic changes into our system to revitalise our success story," Kumar said.





Founded in early 2015 by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, Phalgun Kompalli, and Ravijot Chugh, upGrad offers online programmes in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management, and MBA to working professionals.





It has over 21,500 paid learners. Its programmes are designed and delivered in collaboration with universities like IIT Madras, IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Duke CE, Deakin University, Liverpool John Moores University, among others.





Earlier the company has also brought in Kushal Dev Kashyap from BYJU’s to head Direct Sales. As of May 2019, the company has a strength of over 400 employees, and plans to add 100+ employees in FY20.









(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Suman Singh)