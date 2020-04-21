Upskill with India’s largest Remote Summer Internship Program by SmartBridge

The education sector in India is witnessing major growth while the country’s economy is also expected to grow at a fast pace and India could potentially emerge as a global supplier of skilled manpower. However, despite these encouraging statistics, a major segment of graduates remain unemployable. As per the National Employability Report Engineers, 2019 by Aspiring MInds, the employability of Indian engineers continues to be painfully low with more than 80% engineers unemployable for any job in the knowledge economy.





"With a strong motive to drive the young minds towards a better future by bridging the increasing gap between academia and industry, SmartBridge, an EdTech Company specialised in building Next-Gen Talent pool with emerging technology skills, has launched the SmartBridge Remote Summer Internship Program 2020. It is the pathway for students to enhance their technical skills and be career- ready through its project-based, collaborative and mentor supported programmes on various emerging technologies. To know more, visit https://www.thesmartbridge.com/





SmartBridge has intensified its efforts by tying up with various colleges and collaborated with reputed organizations to offer the best of the technology to its students.





The most intriguing part about this programme is the SmartInternz Platform. The SmartInternz platform is packed with multiple state-of-the-art modules with features such as:





2000+ Project Templates

Guided Labs for the practice

Online Instructor-Led Training with 24*7 Mentors Support

Collaborative Project development environment with agile mode of delivery

Integration with enterprise tools like GitHub, ZohoDocs, Slack

Micro-Skill Assessments & Skill Badges

E-Certificates with Mentor Rating & Testimonials





Apart from these, it also includes technical features to support active engagement of students, perfect workflow to manage the internships, assess the work of students and connect them to the mentors etc.





SmartBridge is on a mission to build technology communities in academia to encourage and direct young students towards innovation & entrepreneurship. Since its inception, SmartBridge has trained 35,000 students, 1,500 faculty members on emerging technologies via technical bootcamps, hackathons, Summer & Winter Internship Programmes. To register, click here





The RSIP2020 program has already kick-started with 2000+ active interns undergoing the project based internship program in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Robotics Software Development, Blockchain and Cyber Security.





The platform has free internship plans bundled with self-paced and instructor led training programmes, students can subscribe to the respective plans based on their skills & preference.





To understand better and know more about the programme and features, watch this

Programme Description:

A four-week industry driven and project-based programme, SmartInternz platform provides a company-like collaborative environment to foster professional and technical skills in students. Selected interns will be a part of a project team, where they will be assigned tasks on the projects they choose to work on. It’s a global internship opportunity programme for engineering students in their 2nd and 3rd year looking for summer internships.





The internship programme is offered in three different packages that students can select based on their requirements

A four–week industry driven, mentor supported programme powered by online instructor-led training. The programme engages students to help them gain technical skills along with team skills, time management, communication skills and agile development

At the end of the learning phase, students can work on a real-time use case and develop the solution in a period of two months.

Students get a chance to work on challenges from partnered companies like IBM, VMWARE, AIC-CCMB, StackNexus and many more





With a focus on making the students career ready, SmartInternz platform has been designed to introduce students to a virtual company-like environment with project development methodologies like Agile, Micro Skill Assessment, integrations to GitHub for project deliverables management and version control, ZohoDocs for project documentation and Slack channel for communication.





Upon the completion of the project, the students can also avail the option of resume builder & shareable link for the resume with dynamically-generated SBID, Skill Badges, Skill Index, Career Readiness Factor etc.





Speaking of the programme, Amarendra Katkam, CEO & Founder of SmartBridge said, “We have come up with this programme to make internships interesting, insightful and hands-on. Last year we helped 25,000 young engineers to understand emerging technologies, industrial transformation and tied up with 300+ colleges and collaborated with five top MNCs. Now that the world is facing a severe crisis due to COVID-19 and with everything around under lockdown, we want to offer students the opportunity to understand the latest technologies through a hassle-free learning process with close mentorship and a sophisticated technological platform thereby making them career-ready.”

“Through this internship programme, we are also making sure that students develop their interpersonal and management skills which are a must in the corporate world. We are also conducting workshops and faculty training programmes on various emerging technologies and so far, we have trained 1.5K faculty members,” explains Mr. Suman Akula, Director and Co-Founder, SmartBridge.