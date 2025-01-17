The internet is buzzing with a bizarre claim that The Simpsons predicted a global internet outage in the USA on January 16, 2025. According to the viral theory, the outage would be caused by sharks chewing through underwater cables, a scenario that has flooded social media platforms with memes.

Given The Simpsons’ infamous history of seemingly accurate prediction moments, it’s no surprise that people are left wondering: Is this post the real deal, or is it just another viral hoax making the rounds? Let's find out!

The viral claim and the Simpsons connection

The theory began circulating in early January 2025 when a video appeared on social media suggesting that The Simpsons had predicted a global internet shutdown due to sharks attacking underwater cables. The video showed what appeared to be a clip from the show depicting the chaotic aftermath of the outage.

However, the truth behind the claim is more complex than it seems. Upon closer look, it turns out that the video was not taken from a Simpsons episode. Rather, it was an AI-generated clip, stitched together using various video tools.

No such episode or prediction exists in the Simpsons archive. The video was a creative, humorous fabrication, capitalising on the show’s reputation for bizarre, sometimes uncanny, predictions.

But the story does not end here.

No internet on January 20th?

If you're wondering whether there's any truth to this prediction, there are a few red flags to consider. First, the video claims the internet outage will happen on January 16, 2025.

However, it also links the outage to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which is actually set for January 20, 2025—not January 16. This mix-up raises serious doubts. If the video can’t even get the date right, why should we believe its supposed "prediction"?

As expected, the video quickly went viral, with people reacting to the absurdity of the theory. Many found the claim amusing and others joked about a nice break from work because of “No Internet Day”.

While some viewers appeared to take the prediction seriously, most quickly recognised it for what it was: a fabricated, AI-generated video meant to entertain not warn.

Can sharks actually eat internet cables?

While the idea of sharks chewing through underwater cables is certainly an unbelievable one, there's a small possibility. Marine life especially sharks can occasionally bite or chew underwater cables, but these events are extremely rare and typically do not result in global outages.

Cable companies have long since implemented protective measures to prevent such damage, and modern technology has made these wires much more resilient to natural threats. A global internet outage caused by sharks is not only highly improbable—it’s virtually impossible.

A fabricated joke or a genuine prediction?

The claim that The Simpsons predicted a global internet outage on January 16, 2025, is nothing more than a viral hoax. The video circulating online is AI-generated, with no basis in any actual *Simpsons* episode or prediction.

While The Simpsons has certainly garnered a reputation for “predicting” the future, this theory is clearly an example of the absurdity and humour that makes it the perfect recipe for viral online content. As for the Internet on January 16, 2025? It looks like it's here to stay—no sharks involved!