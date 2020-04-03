Xiaomi announces ‘Redmi Creator Academy’ in India

Chinese tech major Xiaomi on Friday announced Redmi Creator Academy (RCA) for millions of aspiring content creators. The masterclasses are aimed at providing industry’s best learning practices to aspiring content creators.





The sessions will start from April 6, 2020, across Redmi India YouTube channel, and will be conducted daily throughout the week for free-of-cost.





Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India commented, “India has one of the world’s biggest and most vibrant content creator communities. Redmi Creator Academy aims to provide a platform for all these budding creators across various disciplines, and thus, enabling their creativity. We are extremely excited for the launch of the first series of RCA, and hope that it helps millions of creators to achieve their dreams.”





Founded in April 2010, Xiaomi is currently the world’s fourth-largest smartphone brand, and has established the world’s leading consumer IoT platform, with more than 235 million smart devices connected.





In July 2019, the company made to the Fortune Global 500 list for the first time, and was also the youngest company to do so.





Earlier on March 31, the smartphone maker said its supply capacity recovered to 90 percent of normal levels, and the company remains optimistic about its future prospects, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.





Xiaomi, which is the top player in the Indian smartphone market, recorded a 17.7 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to RMB 205.84 billion (about Rs 2.18 lakh crore) in 2019. Nearly half of its smartphone revenue (RMB 122.1 billion) came from overseas markets, including India.





"Despite the impact of COVID-19, we remain optimistic about our future prospects. To date, our supply capacity has recovered to 90 percent of normal levels," Xiaomi Chairman Lei Jun said in a letter to investors.





(Edited by Suman Singh)