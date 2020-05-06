Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane becomes brand ambassador for edtech company ELSA Corp

Global edtech company ELSA Corp (English Language Speech Assistant Corporation), India has announced the appointment of Ajinkya Rahane, the Vice-Captain of the Indian Cricket Test Team, as its brand ambassador for India, Middle East, ANZ, and SAARC.





The comapny's product ELSA Speak is a mobile app which uses speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to help language learners improve their English pronunciation.





Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane





This association, where the Indian cricketer will be endorsing the company's mobile application, aims to popularise ELSA Speak among Indian individuals who want to better their English pronunciation.





Speaking on the appointment of Rahane, Manit Parikh, Country Head - India, ELSA Corp, said, “At ELSA, we have created an ecosystem of learning where individuals can master spoken English and become confident speakers, thereby helping them excel in the field of their choice. Ajinkya is the perfect embodiment of the ‘ELSA way of life’ and therefore, he is the best fit. We are looking forward to a great partnership with him.”





ELSA Speak is an AI-powered app aimed at an estimated 1.5 billion language learners in the world to learn to speak English more fluently, thereby changing their careers and lives. ELSA uses proprietary speech technology with deep learning and AI to detect people's pronunciation mistakes with 95 percent plus accuracy.





Talking about the collaboration with ELSA, Ajinkya Rahane said, “ELSA is a great communication tool that equips individuals by helping them learn the right pronunciation of words. I have used the app for a while now, and I believe it can be a great resource to many who have not learnt English as their first language."





The company's app listens to the way language learners pronounce words, sentences, or conversations, to pinpoint exact errors and provide real-time feedback on pronunciation mistakes with specific suggestions on how to improve.