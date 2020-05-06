Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane becomes brand ambassador for edtech company ELSA Corp

ELSA Corp, the edtech company based out of the US, aims to popularise its AI-driven app which helps users to improve their pronunciation of the English language

By Team YS
6th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Global edtech company ELSA Corp (English Language Speech Assistant Corporation), India has announced the appointment of Ajinkya Rahane, the Vice-Captain of the Indian Cricket Test Team, as its brand ambassador for India, Middle East, ANZ, and SAARC.


The comapny's product ELSA Speak is a mobile app which uses speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to help language learners improve their English pronunciation.


Rahane

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane

Also Read

Rags to riches: The untold story of Rohit Sharma, the gem of an opener for the Indian cricket team


This association, where the Indian cricketer will be endorsing the company's mobile application, aims to popularise ELSA Speak among Indian individuals who want to better their English pronunciation.


Speaking on the appointment of Rahane, Manit Parikh, Country Head - India, ELSA Corp, said, “At ELSA, we have created an ecosystem of learning where individuals can master spoken English and become confident speakers, thereby helping them excel in the field of their choice. Ajinkya is the perfect embodiment of the ‘ELSA way of life’ and therefore, he is the best fit. We are looking forward to a great partnership with him.”


ELSA Speak is an AI-powered app aimed at an estimated 1.5 billion language learners in the world to learn to speak English more fluently, thereby changing their careers and lives. ELSA uses proprietary speech technology with deep learning and AI to detect people's pronunciation mistakes with 95 percent plus accuracy.


Talking about the collaboration with ELSA, Ajinkya Rahane said, “ELSA is a great communication tool that equips individuals by helping them learn the right pronunciation of words. I have used the app for a while now, and I believe it can be a great resource to many who have not learnt English as their first language."


The company's app listens to the way language learners pronounce words, sentences, or conversations, to pinpoint exact errors and provide real-time feedback on pronunciation mistakes with specific suggestions on how to improve.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Cure.fit founders write open letter to employees to 'set the record straight'

Team YS

[Funding alert] Vernacular.ai raises $5.1M in Series A round led by Exfinity Ventures, Kalaari Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Vesta Space Tech gets $10M funding from Next Capital LLC

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Meet the self-taught coder who built Zerodha's tech
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PNB Housing Fin signs pact with IIT-D to develop PPE kits for healthcare workers

Press Trust of India

Why the nutraceutical industry is important amid the coronavirus pandemic

Sushil Khaitan

[Funding alert] Vesta Space Tech gets $10M funding from Next Capital LLC

Press Trust of India

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap

Times Internet backed GetMyUni acquires online learning platform IELTSMaterial

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Vernacular.ai raises $5.1M in Series A round led by Exfinity Ventures, Kalaari Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru