Amazon India opens up 50,000 temporary jobs

Leading ecommerce marketplace Amazon India announced that it has opened 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand and these jobs will be in their fulfillment centres, delivery network, and part-time work as part independent contractors.





According to Amazon India, these individuals will be part of the pick, pack, ship, and deliver orders teams.





Social distancing at Amazon site





Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfillment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon, said, “One thing we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and ecommerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses and the economy. We take this responsibility seriously, and we’re proud of the work our teams are doing to help small and other businesses deliver to our customers through this difficult time.”





Given the environment of coronavirus where health and safety remains the top priority, Amazon India said it has made close to 100 significant process changes in their operations for the safety of its people which include mandatory face covering, daily temperature checks in buildings, increased frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitisation of frequently touched areas, and awareness-building among associates on safety requirements around hand washing and hand sanitisation.





“We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing. To enable this, we are creating work opportunities for close to 50,000 seasonal associates across our fulfillment and delivery network. This will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them,” Akhil said.





The ecommerce industry in India has also come under severe strain due to the ongoing lockdown across the country. Initially, there was also certain confusion on segregation of delivery into essentials and non-essentials.





The ecommerce companies were first asked to sell and deliver only essential items but now they are allowed full-fledged service.