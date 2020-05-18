CAIT urges govt to reconsider economic package, says traders let down by exclusion

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has 40,000 trade associations and seven crore members, said it will continue to fulfill its obligations towards the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

By Press Trust of India
18th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Industry body CAIT has urged the government to reconsider the economic package and announce measures to support traders, saying the community feels let down by exclusion from the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus to aid the economy reeling from the COVID-19 crisis.


However, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has 40,000 trade associations and seven crore members across India, said the trading community will continue to fulfill its obligations towards the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.
retailer
Also Read

How brands can leverage technology to improve retailer experience


The traders' body "resented with deep regret" that one of the largest and most committed segments of the trading community has not found a place in the wide-reaching announcements of the economic package, according to a statement.


CAIT has shot off a communication to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to reconsider the economic package. It has sent similar communications to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Textile Minister Smriti Irani.


CAIT's Delhi-NCR unit convenor Sushil Kumar Jain lamented that while announcing the economic package, the government has ignored the traders.


"The trading community is deeply agitated and is having gross resentment for its exclusion from the economic package at a time when it was direly needed since traders of the country will be forced to face serious challenges of financial crisis", Jain said.


"The traders of India have stood firmly with the government and the people of India in these troubled times to ensure continuous supply of essential commodities so that every citizen had substantial supplies during lockdown, he said.


"The traders feel that the government has let them down, by non-inclusion in the much -awaited economic package, he added.


CAIT said seven crore traders in the country are carrying out business activities in urban, rural, and semi rural areas, and many of them with very limited resources, fear being hit by the lockdown further.


It is reiterated that at the time of lifting of lockdown, the traders will have to meet various financial obligations like payment of salary to employees, payment of GST, income tax and other government payment, EMIs, bank interest on loans taken by the traders and various other incidental expenses, the traders' body said.


On the other hand, normal credit extended by traders in B2B transactions will likely accrue back not before 60-75 days from the day of opening the markets. All such circumstances will land the traders in turbulent times of financial crisis," according to CAIT.


It is expected that in absence of any hand-holding of the traders, about 20 per cent marginal traders will have no other option but to close down their business establishments and rest of the traders will have to do great struggle for reviving their businesses, it said.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: People from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner, says Karnataka govt

Press Trust of India

Meet the man behind Ludo King, which has smashed all mobile gaming records

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises Rs 2.5 Cr in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus: Shops in Delhi to open on odd-even basis, buses and taxis to run with restrictions, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Business in coronavirus: Decline in funding, a focus on kiranas, rise of edtech
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for May 18

Kanishk Singh

India supports move at WHO to seek the origin of coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: People from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner, says Karnataka govt

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Shops in Delhi to open on odd-even basis, buses and taxis to run with restrictions, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Press Trust of India

Azim Premji Foundation, NCBS, inStem ink partnership on enhanced testing for COVID-19

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] VC firm Iron Pillar raises $45M top-up fund

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India