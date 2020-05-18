Karnataka eases coronavirus lockdown norms further, lifts several restrictions

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa added that the night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am, and there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays.

By Press Trust of India
18th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Easing the COVID-19 induced lockdown norms further, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed buses of all the four state transport corporations to operate except in the red and containment zones, starting tomorrow.


Private buses have also been permitted to run their services, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.


Only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses and wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing is mandatory, he said.
BS Yediyurappa
Also Read

Coronavirus: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,610 Cr relief package


Bus fares would not be increased, he added. Inter-state transport would not be allowed, except in emergency cases.


Auto and taxis were also given the green signal to get on to roads, but there should be only three passengers, including the driver. In maxi-cabs, the maximum number should be four passengers, including the driver.


Trains can operate within the state, however, no inter-state services will start until May 31.


Saloons can also pull up their shutters. Parks have been allowed to open from 7 am to 9 am, and from 5 pm to 7 pm, Yediyurappa said.


Except for shopping malls and cinema halls, all shops can open, he added.


The chief minister also said that the night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am, and there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays.


The Centre, on Sunday, extended the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks until May 31, with the fourth phase providing more relaxations outside the containment zones, including the inter-state movement of buses with mutual consent of states that are expected to be of immediate relief for thousands of migrant workers on the roads.


The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday night said the fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown were issued after taking the views of the state governments, following a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers on May 11.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises Rs 2.5 Cr in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

Uber set to ride a new normal with new safety features, product update

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Ola co-founder, other angel investors invest in AI-based edtech startup Winuall

Sujata Sangwan

Alibaba's Jack Ma quits board of Japan's struggling SoftBank

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Business in coronavirus: Decline in funding, a focus on kiranas, rise of edtech
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus impact: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees, announces new way forward

Sindhu Kashyaap

Flipkart reduces usage of plastic packaging by 50 pc in its supply chain network

Team YS

Alibaba's Jack Ma quits board of Japan's struggling SoftBank

Press Trust of India

Productivity platform flujo offers comprehensive solutions for a post-COVID world

Team YS

[Funding alert] Ola co-founder, other angel investors invest in AI-based edtech startup Winuall

Sujata Sangwan

Uber set to ride a new normal with new safety features, product update

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India