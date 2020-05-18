Karnataka eases coronavirus lockdown norms further, lifts several restrictions

Easing the COVID-19 induced lockdown norms further, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed buses of all the four state transport corporations to operate except in the red and containment zones, starting tomorrow.





Private buses have also been permitted to run their services, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.





Only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses and wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing is mandatory, he said.





Bus fares would not be increased, he added. Inter-state transport would not be allowed, except in emergency cases.





Auto and taxis were also given the green signal to get on to roads, but there should be only three passengers, including the driver. In maxi-cabs, the maximum number should be four passengers, including the driver.





Trains can operate within the state, however, no inter-state services will start until May 31.





Saloons can also pull up their shutters. Parks have been allowed to open from 7 am to 9 am, and from 5 pm to 7 pm, Yediyurappa said.





Except for shopping malls and cinema halls, all shops can open, he added.





The chief minister also said that the night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am, and there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays.





The Centre, on Sunday, extended the coronavirus lockdown for two more weeks until May 31, with the fourth phase providing more relaxations outside the containment zones, including the inter-state movement of buses with mutual consent of states that are expected to be of immediate relief for thousands of migrant workers on the roads.





The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday night said the fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown were issued after taking the views of the state governments, following a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers on May 11.