Coronavirus updates for May 29

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Team YS
29th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

As the number of reported worldwide coronavirus infections near six million, India's count crossed 168,000, according to Worldometer — surpassing the count of Turkey and becoming the country with ninth-highest COVID-19 infections.


India's GDP slowed down to 3.1 percent in January-March 2020 quarter, partially due to the lockdown. As per another set of data released, eight core sector output — which comprises 40 percent of weight of items in Index of Industrial Production (IIP) — contracted 38.1 percent in April. According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, COVID-19 can lead to a loss of $8.5 trillion in global output.


Meanwhile, the Centre and states are announcing new measures as Lockdown 4.0 nears its end. West Bengal has announced that religious places will open in the state from June 1, however, no religious congregation has to take place, and not more than 10 people would be allowed. In a circular, Uttarakhand has ordered all government offices to function in regular working hours from Monday. Goa said it will demand the Centre to allow the opening of restaurants, malls, gyms, and hotels with social distancing, as well as continue the lockdown for 15 more days.


As the pandemic causes havoc on a global scale with deaths surpassing 360,000, Columbia extended its national quarantine until July. Mourning coronavirus victims, Spain also approved the creation of a minimum income for 2.3 million of its poorest citizens. With over 2,800 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, Iran reported its highest tally of new coronavirus infections since early April.


Coronavirus outbreak effects the three states of human life that can be mitigated with blockchain technology
Also Read

Coronavirus: BookMyShow lays off, furloughs 270 employees


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


Overnight success takes at least 5 to 10 years, says Ritesh Agarwal of OYO Rooms


On Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, talks about surviving in the post-pandemic world, being in the news for the wrong reasons, and reviving the travel and hospitality industry.


Coronavirus: How queue management app Queminder ensures social distancing


Queue management app Queminder lets users book time slots and get tokens to visit nearby stores and ensure social distancing. After small stores and retail outlets, the startup aims to on-board parlours, malls, clinics, and path labs.


How India’s EV manufacturing can recover in the post-COVID-19 era, according to SMEV Dir-Gen Sohinder Gill


In an exclusive interview with SMBStory, Sohinder, who interacts with policymakers, academia, technology institutions, certification agencies, and foreign partners to help build India’s EV ecosystem, discusses the current state of EV manufacturing in India and what the future holds for the sector.


These agritech startups managed to raise funding despite coronavirus-led lockdown


With the help of Artificial Intelligence, remote sensing, data analytics and various Internet of Things (IoT) devices, India’s agritech startups are lending a helping hand to grow the agriculture economy.


This theatre group is feeding thousands of needy families amid COVID-19


Besides performing plays to raise awareness on various social issues, Theatre For A Cause (TFAC) is organising online campaigns to arrange ration kits for the poor during the pandemic.


Coronavirus: How these youngsters are helping the elderly of Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula during COVID-19


Grey Shades is a youth-led initiative that is addressing the need for the social and emotional well-being of senior citizens. Since March, the team has been working with volunteers and local authorities to help the elderly stuck in their houses.


5 ways companies can ace the communication game in the COVID-19 era


Disclosures and communication may be delayed due to COVID-19 challenges, but companies must try to alleviate concerns around business continuity, growth strategies, and overall financial well being.


Coronavirus: How to sustain customer engagement post-lockdown


The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has changed businesses as we knew it. Now, as the economy gradually opens up, here are some easy solutions to manage customer engagement.


COVID-19 will change the future of litigations


The courthouses across the country have been forced to adopt new technologies at every stage of proceedings during the lockdown.


Bake the world a better place: Here’s how to make bread and discover a new hobby during the lockdown


Chef Aditi Handa, chief baker and Co-Founder of Baker’s Dozen offers some tips on how to bake bread and cakes the right way and how baking can calm your mind.


10 learnings you’d wish you had mastered during the lockdown


2020 is the year of resetting mindsets, and transforming our lifestyle. If you echo these sentiments and wish to emerge victorious during these uncertain times, take a glance at these 10 learnings that propelled me to relook at my existence and modify my ways with mindfulness at its core.


Coronavirus: BookMyShow lays off, furloughs 270 employees


BookMyShow's cost-cutting measures to deal with coronavirus impact will affect 270 employees. CEO Ashish Hemrajani says the company has tried to do its best to offer financial support, continued health insurance cover, and outplacement support.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How a college dropout got a $3B-unicorn co-founder to join his startup

Ramarko Sengupta

Pivot and Persist: To adapt to the new norm, Indian startups are deftly changing course and innovating amidst the COVID-19 crisis

Tenzin Pema

5 biggest myths about design thinking, and why they persist

Dr Pavan Soni

These agritech startups managed to raise funding despite coronavirus-led lockdown

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Inside Reliance Jio’s billion-dollar deals by global investors
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From reel-life villain to real-life superhero, Sonu Sood inspires hope amidst India’s migrant crisis

Tenzin Pema

With the relaxation of restrictions for e-commerce, this online seller on Flipkart got his business up and running in a matter of hours

Sindhu MV

[Weekly funding roundup] Investments into startups decline by 56 pc, to touch $50M

Team YS

Google issues 1,755 warnings to users globally on govt-backed attackers in April

Press Trust of India

Shopmatic takes local kirana stores online; introduces grocery web stores

Vishal Krishna

COVID-19 will change the future of litigations

Anupam Agarwal

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India