Coronavirus updates for May 29

As the number of reported worldwide coronavirus infections near six million, India's count crossed 168,000, according to Worldometer — surpassing the count of Turkey and becoming the country with ninth-highest COVID-19 infections.





India's GDP slowed down to 3.1 percent in January-March 2020 quarter, partially due to the lockdown. As per another set of data released, eight core sector output — which comprises 40 percent of weight of items in Index of Industrial Production (IIP) — contracted 38.1 percent in April. According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, COVID-19 can lead to a loss of $8.5 trillion in global output.





Meanwhile, the Centre and states are announcing new measures as Lockdown 4.0 nears its end. West Bengal has announced that religious places will open in the state from June 1, however, no religious congregation has to take place, and not more than 10 people would be allowed. In a circular, Uttarakhand has ordered all government offices to function in regular working hours from Monday. Goa said it will demand the Centre to allow the opening of restaurants, malls, gyms, and hotels with social distancing, as well as continue the lockdown for 15 more days.





As the pandemic causes havoc on a global scale with deaths surpassing 360,000, Columbia extended its national quarantine until July. Mourning coronavirus victims, Spain also approved the creation of a minimum income for 2.3 million of its poorest citizens. With over 2,800 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, Iran reported its highest tally of new coronavirus infections since early April.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Overnight success takes at least 5 to 10 years, says Ritesh Agarwal of OYO Rooms





On Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, talks about surviving in the post-pandemic world, being in the news for the wrong reasons, and reviving the travel and hospitality industry.





Coronavirus: How queue management app Queminder ensures social distancing





Queue management app Queminder lets users book time slots and get tokens to visit nearby stores and ensure social distancing. After small stores and retail outlets, the startup aims to on-board parlours, malls, clinics, and path labs.





How India’s EV manufacturing can recover in the post-COVID-19 era, according to SMEV Dir-Gen Sohinder Gill





In an exclusive interview with SMBStory, Sohinder, who interacts with policymakers, academia, technology institutions, certification agencies, and foreign partners to help build India’s EV ecosystem, discusses the current state of EV manufacturing in India and what the future holds for the sector.





These agritech startups managed to raise funding despite coronavirus-led lockdown





With the help of Artificial Intelligence, remote sensing, data analytics and various Internet of Things (IoT) devices, India’s agritech startups are lending a helping hand to grow the agriculture economy.





This theatre group is feeding thousands of needy families amid COVID-19





Besides performing plays to raise awareness on various social issues, Theatre For A Cause (TFAC) is organising online campaigns to arrange ration kits for the poor during the pandemic.





Coronavirus: How these youngsters are helping the elderly of Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula during COVID-19





Grey Shades is a youth-led initiative that is addressing the need for the social and emotional well-being of senior citizens. Since March, the team has been working with volunteers and local authorities to help the elderly stuck in their houses.





5 ways companies can ace the communication game in the COVID-19 era





Disclosures and communication may be delayed due to COVID-19 challenges, but companies must try to alleviate concerns around business continuity, growth strategies, and overall financial well being.





Coronavirus: How to sustain customer engagement post-lockdown





The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has changed businesses as we knew it. Now, as the economy gradually opens up, here are some easy solutions to manage customer engagement.





COVID-19 will change the future of litigations





The courthouses across the country have been forced to adopt new technologies at every stage of proceedings during the lockdown.





Bake the world a better place: Here’s how to make bread and discover a new hobby during the lockdown





Chef Aditi Handa, chief baker and Co-Founder of Baker’s Dozen offers some tips on how to bake bread and cakes the right way and how baking can calm your mind.





10 learnings you’d wish you had mastered during the lockdown





2020 is the year of resetting mindsets, and transforming our lifestyle. If you echo these sentiments and wish to emerge victorious during these uncertain times, take a glance at these 10 learnings that propelled me to relook at my existence and modify my ways with mindfulness at its core.





Coronavirus: BookMyShow lays off, furloughs 270 employees





BookMyShow's cost-cutting measures to deal with coronavirus impact will affect 270 employees. CEO Ashish Hemrajani says the company has tried to do its best to offer financial support, continued health insurance cover, and outplacement support.