Coronavirus updates for May 31

Amid the 'Unlock 1' phase announced by the Centre yesterday, many states are gradually lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.





Uttar Pradesh allowed interstate movement of people (except to and from containment zones) without the need for an e-permit. Maharashtra approved the opening of all markets and shops on an odd-even basis. Tamil Nadu has allowed IT and IT-enabled companies to function with 20 percent employees.





As per DBS Bank of India, the Indian economy is on course for a full-year contraction. Though tourism and hospitality companies are allowed to resume function during the 'Unlock 1' phase, the industry is reportedly suffering losses of around $4.5 billion as international air travel remains suspended and domestic travel is limited.





While most of the Indian economy is seeing a contraction, the e-sports and gaming industry observed 21 percent growth, according to a report by Maple Capital Advisors.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Solving India’s mental health issues during COVID-19: these 5 startups show the way





Innerhour, Trijog, ePsyclinic, YourDOST, and Wysa, have launched various initiatives and are tackling the deep-rooted stigma associated with mental health.





Flying during the pandemic is the new normal, says IndiGo cabin crew member Asma Abid Khokhar





As a member of IndiGo’s cabin crew, Asma Abid Khokhar has started flying after domestic flights resumed last week. She recounts the experience, the anxiety, and the call of duty.





How AR can help retailers win customers during COVID-19





If you can find new ways to deliver value and convenience, all at a distance, you’ll likely thrive as a business operating in the era of this pandemic.





What are the impacts of the coronavirus on lease accounting?





The coronavirus outbreak has had a significant effect on the health, safety, and economy of countries around the world. It is also having an impact on accounting and financial reporting, altering the accountants' ability to manage lease accounting.





How to keep our restaurant brands running in these un-CERTAIN times!





Here is a set of steps, some reactive others proactive, that I’m following towards maintaining our restaurant business health.





Covid-19 Effect: Digital transformation in offline business areas





Challenges resulting from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) are likely to intensify the use of current and emerging technologies and resources.





ITC Hotels partners with Swiggy to deliver food delicacies to customers' doorsteps





The move would enable ITC Hotels' customers to enjoy their pre-paid orders with 'no-contact' deliveries and have unique food experiences at their home, said a joint statement.





India's GDP growth dips to 3.1 pc in Jan-Mar; FY20 expansion slows to 4.2 pc





The RBI had earlier pegged the GDP growth for 2019-20 at 5 percent, as projected by the NSO in its first and second advance estimates released in January and February this year.





Unlock 1: Lockdown extended till June 30, malls, restaurants can reopen from June 8





In new directives, the Union home ministry said re-opening of prohibited activities in areas outside containment zones will be done in a phased manner from June 1.





How marketing agencies are evolving amid COVID-19





As a performance marketing agency, our success is directly related to our client’s business’ success.





Ahead of Lockdown 5.0, PM Modi exhorts India to be ‘extra careful’





PM Narendra Modi says a section of India’s economy has restarted again and we need to be more careful now; advises that everyone ‘stay indoors as much as possible’.





India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 COVID-19 cases; toll climbs to 5,164





As many as 8,380 new COVID-19 infections were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 182,143, while the toll rose to 5,164.