Crafting Today’s Childhood: How Indian MSMEs are Reimagining Kids' Products

Once upon a time, in playrooms across India, children's toys were simple—blocks to stack, dolls to cuddle and cars to zoom and race. But like all good stories, times changed, bringing new ways to play and learn. Today's children live in a world where toys aren't just toys—they're gateways to imagination, learning, and growth. Where once there were basic building blocks, now there are eco-friendly play sets that teach while they entertain. Where there were scratchy fabrics, now there are tender, feather-soft clothes, made with care for little ones.

This evolution reflects a growing consciousness among Indian parents who seek products that not only delight their children but also contribute to their development while being kind to the planet.

On this Children's Day, as we look at the revolution in children's products, we find it being led by a wave of innovative Indian MSMEs and startups that are redefining playtime and comfort. These entrepreneurs understand that modern parents want thoughtfully designed products that stimulate creativity, support developmental milestones, and align with eco-conscious values.

From toys made with natural ingredients to clothing crafted from sustainable materials, Made-in-India products are gaining prominence, offering quality alternatives. Leading these innovative offerings are enterprises like DoughRe'Mom, founded by Deepti Bhandari, which creates eco-friendly play dough, and VeeCap by BarathiDevi Garments, led by Santhosh Kumar, specializing in comfortable children's wear.

Crafting innovation with purpose

When it comes to creating products for children, these entrepreneurs are driven by more than business metrics.

Bhandari, for instance, always knew how play dough can be a powerful tool in children's growth and development. Its soft, pliable texture helps children develop fine motor skills as they squeeze, roll, and shape the dough. The open-ended nature of play encourages creativity and self-expression, while activities like forming letters and basic shapes promote cognitive development and early literacy skills. Most importantly, it creates opportunities for collaborative play, building social skills and strengthening bonds between children and their caregivers.

This deep understanding of play dough's potential, combined with her experience as a value education teacher, led her to focus on creating safe play materials for children. "My son, my first born was my inspiration to start DoughRe'Mom," she shares.

The company's handmade play dough, crafted entirely from kitchen ingredients, comes in eco-friendly packaging. "We use paper kraft boxes and aluminum recyclable pouches as packaging for our play dough," Bhandari states. This commitment to both child development and sustainability has resonated with parents, driving the company's revenue up 5X in just five years.

In Tamil Nadu's textile hub of Tiruppur, Kumar has revolutionized children's clothing by transforming his family's traditional garment business. Understanding that young children need clothing that's gentle on their sensitive skin, breathable in India's warm climate, and durable enough to withstand active play, he developed a range that puts children's comfort first.

Through his brand, VeeCap, he produces a thoughtfully crafted line of children's clothing that celebrates the "Made in India" spirit. From soft muslin clothes for newborns to trendy coord sets and durable, comfortable attire for children aged 2 to 10 years, each piece is made from locally sourced cotton yarn and produced in the company's own facility.

"We focused on creating a diverse range that truly works for children – from lightweight, breathable fabrics perfect for play, to extra-durable clothes that last through multiple washes. Our greatest reward is seeing children feel comfortable and confident in our clothes," shares Kumar.

What began as a family business in 1998 has evolved into a success story, offering quality childrenswear at cost-effective prices that make it accessible to Indian families, with revenue growing from Rs. 80 lakhs to over Rs. 3 crore today.

Scaling success through support

Behind these success stories lies the crucial support of the Walmart Vriddhi Program — a supplier development program launched in December 2019 in collaboration with Walmart's program partner Swasti. This free-of-cost online program aims to help small businesses grow, scale, and integrate into domestic supply chains while leveraging Flipkart's platform expertise. It provides MSMEs access to digital training, business advice, and personalised mentorship. To date, it has empowered over 60,000 MSMEs in India, including women-led enterprises, young entrepreneurs, and family-owned businesses.

For entrepreneurs like Bhandari, the program has been transformative. "It gave me a lot of knowledge on how to run a business along with a mentor to learn from," she explains. "From learning about how to be vigilant about sales, to how to focus on getting ROI, these are small examples of terms I had no idea about." With guidance, DoughRe’Mom was able to optimize its packaging solutions and strengthen its digital presence, making the transition to online platforms seamless and efficient.

Starting as a family business in 1998, Kumar's venture found Walmart Vriddhi instrumental in bridging the gap between traditional operations and modern digital commerce. " As a second-generation entrepreneur leading a 25-year-old business, the biggest challenge was adapting to the digital age. The program’s teaching and guidance helped us transform our traditional business model, establish a strong online presence, and streamline our operations for today’s market" shares Kumar.

The impact is evident in their growth trajectories. DoughRe'Mom has expanded its presence across major eCommerce platforms, while BarathiDevi Garments has witnessed an impressive 275% growth. Both enterprises have successfully leveraged digital platforms like Flipkart to reach a wider audience, bringing their innovative products to families across India.

Building tomorrow's legacy

These entrepreneurs continue to innovate and expand their horizons. DoughRe’Mom is developing an app to enhance children's engagement with its products, while VeeCap explores new product lines like matching co-ord sets for mother and child. Their success stories demonstrate how small businesses can make a significant impact in the children's product industry while maintaining a commitment to quality and sustainability.

The transformation of India's children's product landscape is just beginning, and there is room for more innovative entrepreneurs to join this movement. Through programs like Walmart Vriddhi, MSMEs can access resources, mentorship, and market connections needed to turn their vision into reality. Register for the Walmart Vriddhi Program to take your first step towards building a business and creating a legacy of empowerment and sustainability.

After all, every success story in Indian business—whether it's crafting toys for tomorrow's dreamers or building any other enterprise—adds another chapter to our nation's story.