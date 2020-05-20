COVID-19: Qualcomm India commits $1.5M to support India's efforts against pandemic

In addition, Qualcomm India employees, in their individual capacity, have been active contributors towards various community outreach and relief efforts, including personal contributions.

By Press Trust of India
20th May 2020
Qualcomm India on Tuesday committed $1.5 million (about Rs 11.3 crore) towards the country's efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19 infection.


The contributions will be made towards PM-CARES Fund, and multiple relief and public healthcare infrastructure initiatives, a statement said.
Coronavirus outbreak effects the three states of human life that can be mitigated with blockchain technology
Also Read

Coronavirus: OYO announces sanitised stays for post-lockdown preparedness


The public healthcare infrastructure efforts include enabling broader availability of COVID-19 test kits, preventive health screening, helping front-line police forces, and healthcare workers with sanitisation and personal protective equipment, as well as relief work supporting feeding the needy and at-risk, in various regions across India, it added.


"We are living in unprecedented times and the need of the hour is for all of us to come together and stand as a united force in fighting this pandemic. As a community, we will need to continue to work together to create solutions that address future challenges with insight and compassion," Rajen Vagadia, Vice President of Qualcomm India and President, Qualcomm India and SAARC, said.


Qualcomm India has also committed to match employees' personal donations towards COVID-19 relief funds, with a matching contribution to the PM-CARES Fund through its Charitable Match Program, the statement said.


Launched on March 28, PM-CARES has been created to extend help in initiatives related to coronavirus pandemic only. Headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the other ex-officio members of the trust are the defence minister, the home minister, and the finance minister.


Earlier on May 13, PM-CARES Fund Trust decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19.


Of the Rs 3,100 crore, nearly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, and Rs 1,000 crore for the care of migrant labourers, it said. Another Rs 100 crore will be given to support coronavirus vaccine development, the statement said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

Daily Capsule
