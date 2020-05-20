Curefit to launch paid subscription packs for its online classes

Bengaluru-based fitness startup Curefit will be monetising its live classes which it had launched after the lockdown was first announced on March 22 in Karnataka. After an initial 14-day free trial, new customers will be able to avail limited videos for free, while the rest will be chargeable. They can also choose between three-month, six-month, and 12-month packages.





"For existing Cultfit members, all the online sessions will continue to be free," said Naresh Krishnaswamy, Growth and Business at Curefit, in a conversation with YourStory. This includes the Cult.Live classes and Eat.Live recipes across its various verticals on the Curefit app.





Mukesh Bansal, CureFit





According to a press statement shared by the startup, it said that it has added “Cult Live Masterclasses” to the mix in early April, featuring an impressive line-up of celebrity trainers, actors, sportspersons, and fitness influencers such as - Yasmin Karachiwala, Mandira Bedi, Mary Kom, Brett Lee, Vijender Singh, and PV Sindhu.

Commenting on the move to monetise the digital offerings by Curefit, Co-founder Ankit Nagori, in a press statement, said, “With physical gym operations being suspended at the moment, Curefit has adapted itself in the last few months, and transferred most of its services to the digital space. We have been generating top-quality content to make working out at home easy and fun. So far, our digital verticals have been popularly received, and we want to continue to build on that momentum. Through monetisation, we hope that our popular live sessions can enable us to amplify the Curefit experience for our users.”





While the health and fitness startup is yet to come up with the exact pricing for the classes, Naresh added that the classes will be priced between Rs 300 and Rs 400 per month. The platform offers live fitness classes across formats such as strength, dance, boxing, HIIT, HRX, S&C, and yoga on all days of the week. It also offers live guided meditation sessions, cooking sessions, podcasts, and talks with experts on various topics related to health and fitness.





Giving more clarity to the fact that if this will be a continued strategy for Curefit post-COVID-19, Naresh said, "We will continue to have online classes for the foreseeable future. And will look at launching online subscription-based classes for those regions where we do not have Cult centres. It will also be a way of launching our new centres. But for the cities that already have Cult centres, we are looking at an omni-channel strategy, where the user can experience both online and offline classes, once they resume."