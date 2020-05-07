DOT by former PayU Co-founder launches QR-based contactless commerce and payments solution

Gurgaon-based O2O commerce platform DOT has launched a QR-based contactless commerce and payments solution that will enable 2,500 retailers resume business recovery fast by eliminating all high touch elements in the retail environment and ensuring minimal human contact.





With the increasing cases of COVID-19 globally, many countries have started observing strict norms of social distancing. This urged the retailers both online and offline to push for contactless commerce. DOT’s contactless retail solutions can assist them to not just restore the customer trust but also ensure streamlined business operations following the social distancing & safety norms.





It allows the shoppers to easily scan a QR code by using the mobile phone camera and get access to catalogues of retail brands and menus of restaurants on a browser. They will be similar to an ecommerce page or online restaurant’s menu that can be added to the cart. Retail customers can then choose to go inside the store and pick the pre-selected order whereas diners can do contactless ordering through their mobile browser while seated at the table. Contactless payments can be made through preferred modes (credit, debit cards, net-banking, UPI, wallets, etc).





Speaking on the launch, Shailaz Nag, Founder, DOT, said, “The uniqueness of DOT platform is that customers don’t have the hassles of downloading any app and can start shopping, buying or ordering by simply scanning the merchant QR code once. The commerce and payments happens on the user’s mobile browser while the post transaction communication, customer invoicing, feedback etc. shifts to WhatsApp. i.e. the customer can engage with the merchant on WhatsApp after placing the order."





DOT plans to replicate this solution across shopping malls, restaurants, QSR Chains, eateries, large format and small grocery stores. The company aims to get half-a-million merchants and one million daily transaction on the DOT platform by Dec 2020.





Currently used by prominent food chains like Haldiram’s, Social, Chilis, Cafe Delhi Heights, and Fab cafe, DOT envisions to onboard 10 million merchants over the next few years to leverage its contactless commerce solution and revolutionise retail and dining in the country.