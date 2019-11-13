BHIM UPI goes global, QR code-based payments demonstrated at Singapore FinTech Festival

High Commissioner of India to Singapore Jawed Ashraf demonstrated the first transaction under the pilot run, which will continue during the Singapore FinTech Festival 2019 that is being held between November 11 and 15.

By Press Trust of India
13th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

As a first step towards internationalisation, a pilot demo of BHIM UPI QR-based payments began in Singapore on Wednesday with a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the FinTech Festival 2019.


High Commissioner of India to Singapore Jawed Ashraf demonstrated the first transaction under the pilot run, which will continue during the Singapore FinTech Festival 2019 that is being held between November 11 and 15.


This QR code-based system would allow anyone with a BHIM app to scan the Singapore Quick Response Code (SGQR) at NETS terminals in Singapore for payments, said the high commissioner.


"This is the first time that BHIM app has gone international," he said.


BHIM UPI
Also Read

Govt launches BHIM 2.0 with new functionalities, additional language support


The project is being jointly developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) of Singapore.


It is targeted to go fully live by February 2020 and cover thousands of terminals in Singapore, after the Reserve Bank of India's approval.


By February 2020, it is also expected that all RuPay cards, including domestic ones, will be acceptable in Singapore, the High Commission said in a release on Wednesday.


This is another achievement for fintech cooperation between India and Singapore, after the launch of RuPay International card and SBI's UPI based remittance app in May 2018 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had then also suggested the launch of BHIM UPI QR code-based payments internationally, said the commission.


Ashraf also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for working towards access of the TPCI dashboard to Business sans Borders (BSB).


BSB, a project conceived by MAS and Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), is a hub for connecting trade platforms of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). BSB is currently running a pilot with SMEs in Southeast Asia and India.


Once fully rolled out, it will allow millions of SMEs across the region to reach a wider market domestically and internationally and access ancillary services like credit facilities, insurance, logistics, and legal and professional services, said the High Commission.


The Confederation of All India Traders, which has 70 million traders in India as its members, is already connected to BSB through a platform provided by Mastercard GlobalLinker.


The Indian contingent at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2019 is one of the largest, with participation of 43 companies and startups.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Everything you want to know about the BHIM app


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Facebook launches integrated payments on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

18-year-old coder launches startup with Rs 5,000, reports revenues of Rs 1 crore in 3 years

Vishal Krishna

Amazon launches Project Zero in India designed to eliminate counterfeit products

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
How Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham is readying for an IPO (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

B2B food company Elior India announces the launch of platform El Chef

Sindhu Kashyap

Ola Electric brings PE fund advisor BVR Subbu onto its board

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 11.3 Cr in seed funding led by Prime Venture

Thimmaya Poojary

Budget 2020: FinMin seeks suggestions for rationalising income tax, other duties

Press Trust of India

Elon Musk reveals plans to build Tesla’s fourth Gigafactory in Berlin

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Smarten Spaces raises $12M in Series A from Symphony International Holdings

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore