Electric mobility platform eBikeGo creates two-wheeler subscriptions for COVID-19 travel

Smart electric two-wheeler mobility platform eBikeGo has offered a monthly subscription for customers and businesses. The monthly payment starts from Rs 3,600. The subscription comes in the view of businesses gradually opening up as many restrictions have been lifted and offices are opening up during Lockdown 4.0.





"With the relaxation offered during Lockdown 4.0, the government has not only allowed the offices to open, but also shops and other establishments with restrictions and respective guidelines. While four-wheelers are aspirational, but due to economic slowdown, plans of buying cars might be on hold right now. Many two-wheeler manufacturers, especially ​ ​e-scooters, are expecting a rise in demand of their scooters for commuting in the coming days for being cost-effective and eco-friendly to maintain the current low pollution level in the city," says Irfan Khan, CEO and Co-founder, eBikeGo.





eBikeGo





These electric scooters, if subscribed by corporates and provided to employees, can be used personally as well. Scooters can be booked with subscriptions starting from one month to 18 months, with special pricing. The company is also providing helmets and specially designed full-face masks during this global pandemic at an extra cost.





Presently, more than 300 scooters of eBikeGO are on the road under this subscription model. The scooters take three hours to fully charge and run for 70 km on one go and can take a load of upto 200 kg. The company also provides 24x7 roadside assistance.





eBikeGo is a smart electric two-wheeler mobility platform that provides economical and environment-friendly travelling options for everyone. It is presently active in seven cities in India and is working with all the major last-mile delivery companies. It aims to target 2 percent of Indian electric two-wheeler market share and project to bring on the road a fleet of 200,000 bikes in about 100 cities across the country. EBikeGo has also developed its smart technology for its electric two-wheeler fleet. eBikeGowas founded by Dr Irfan Khan in 2017. The smart electric two-wheeler mobility platform also bagged the best EV Mobility Startup of the Year in GTF Startup Summit 2020.





At present, eBikeGo business services are being availed by Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox, and others.