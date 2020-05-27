6 fitness apps that are helping people stay fit during lockdown

India has quickly climbed the ranks to feature on a list of top ten worst-hit countries in the world for the number of coronavirus-positive cases. The last four days have seen record spikes in positive cases, and, with the country going back to normal after a two-month shutdown, staying home is still your best bet to avoid contracting the virus.





It’s safe to say that we’re still a ways away from venturing outdoors without a care in the world, or having free access to spaces we had before the lockdown. The movement restriction has hampered many people’s mental health, as has the fear of falling sick. And with gyms, yoga studios, and fitness centres shut, staying under the sheets all day could seem like a good option, but it’s not – keeping your mind and body fit is especially important right now.





With no option but to work out at home, here’s a list of six mobile apps that can help you stay fit during the lockdown.

StepSetGo

Fitness tracking app StepSetGo(SSG) motivates people to walk by rewarding them with points and encouraging competition.





Launched in January 2019, the app has crossed five million installs, and is rated 4.2 on Google’s Play Store.





Shivjeet Ghatge, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of StepSetGo said,





“Given the COVID-19 situation, it is imperative for any brand to consider the implications of the on-going crisis on the direct consumer. Keeping our user’s happiness and emotional quotient in mind, at StepSetGo, we are consistently working towards offering innovative engagement to keep the users occupied both mentally and physically.”





During the initial 21 days lockdown, StepSetGo launched a campaign, #CountingOnYou, where users were encouraged to walk as much as possible, at home. The app helped users stay fit by counting their steps, and rewarded them with SSG Coins – StepSetGo’s in-app currency which can be used to redeem freebies and exclusive discounts on the app’s bazaar.





The startup also introduced multiple ‘FitGames’ on its app to help users expend not just physical energy, but also mental.





SSG has partnered with several edtech startups – such as upGrad, Shaw Academy, Toppscholars, Edubull, and MyCaptain – over the last two months, to encourage its users to take up new hobbies and learn new things. These courses can be availed using SSG coins on the app.





The platform said a total of 488,000 unique users have participated in its walking challenges since the first lockdown was announced on March 24.

TWellness App

Based in Bologna, Italy, Technogym’s new fitness app TW, (TWellness), helps users access specialised sessions conducted by master trainers at Technogym, across the globe.





“In these challenging times, our digital platform allows fitness clubs to offer training and coaching programs to their customers at home,” says Pankaj Arora, MD, Technogym India.

Pankaj Arora, Managing Director, Technogym India

He cited research that showed club members, who have the opportunity to also train at home, prove to be more loyal to the club in the medium-long term. Even if they’re not able to attend the facility for some time, they are more likely to return because they have not lost their training habit, he says.





Technogym also offers a complete range of products for home fitness based on the space available, training needs, sport passions, or home interior style.





The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.





Technogym has been the official fitness partner for the last seven Olympic games, including Tokyo.

GOQii

Founded in 2014 by serial entrepreneur and gaming guru, Vishal Gondal, GOQii’s smart health ecosystem integrates tools for real-time personalised coaching, a health ecommerce store, scheduling doctor appointments, and a unique 'GOQii Cash' programme where healthy behaviour is rewarded with cash discounts and insurance discounts.





Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO GoQii

The smart-tech-enabled startup already had a pre-existing platform of live videos (GOQii Play), ecommerce (GOQii store), and doctor consultations. Over the last two months, it announced several initiatives aimed at keeping users fit and healthy, such as contact tracking, wrist bands to detect body temperature, and videos on emotional and mental well-being, among others

HealthifyMe

India’s leading AI-led health and fitness app HealthifyMe is a one-stop-shop for all fitness and nutrition needs. The digital wellness platform, which caters to more than 16 million users in over 300 cities, delivers results on eating habits, fitness, and weight by tracking a user’s lifestyle.





In light of the pandemic, the startup trained its AI-coach Ria to answer complex questions based on immunity and viral infections. HealthifyMe also launched an immunity assessment test on its app to help people understand how resilient they are to external infections.

Tushar Vashisht, CEO, HealthifyMe

Its latest update contained several new features centred around eating balanced diets, exercising at home, sanitising hands, and sleeping better. The startup has been awarding free nutritionists and exercise consultations to anyone who needs help.

Fittr

Headquartered in Pune, online fitness app Fittr provides professional assistance for fitness and health goals. The app started offering free online workout classes from March 15, days before the lockdown in India was announced.





The startup was founded in 2016 by Jitendra Chouksey, who is a self-proclaimed fitness buff.





“Fitness isn’t a luxury, it is a necessity and needs to be made a part of our lives. The COVID-19 situation has driven home the point that all of us need to take care of our bodies and our overall health,” he quips.

Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr





Fittr Coaches go online twice a day, and conduct free workout sessions for over eight lakh members. These workouts range from bodyweight exercises, yoga and meditation, and even exercises that can be done using everyday household items.

Curefit

Bengaluru-based Curefit is an app-based service provider that aims to address preventive healthcare through a combination of engagement, coaching, and delivery using a mix of online and offline channels.





Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Curefit has four properties under it: Eat.fit, Mind.fit, Cult.fit, and Care.fit.

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Curefit.





While Cult.fit focusses on physical strength and fitness, and Eat.fit on healthy and nutritious food, Mind.fit focusses on mental wellbeing, while Care.fit integrates medical and lifestyle care.





Last month, in light of the coronavirus spread, the startup launched ‘Cult Live Masterclass’ - a line-up of workout sessions with actors, sportspersons, choreographers, and other famous influencers.





The series started from April 3 with actor-anchor Mandira Bedi, fitness trainer to the stars Yasmin Karachiwala, and Padma Vibushan Mary Kom.