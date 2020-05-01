[Funding alert] Dailyhunt raises $35.6M from James Murdoch’s firm Lupa India

The Series G funding round for Dailyhunt was also led by investors such as ByteDance, Sofina, and Goldman Sachs to name a few.

By Team YS
1st May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dailyhunt, the news aggregator platform, continues to receive top-up investments with the latest investor being Lupa India, which is backed by media magnate James Murdoch.


According to regulatory filings, Dailyhunt in its Series G funding round raised a top round of $35.6 million from Lupa India, with issuance of shares at a price of Rs 12,995.84 per share.


This Bengaluru-headquartered news aggregator, in a span of two weeks prior to this investment, raised around Rs 220 crore as part of its Series G funding round. This include investors such as Sofina Group, ByteDance, Falcon Edge, Advent Management, and Goldman Sachs.


Dailyhunt

Dailyhunt co-founders: Umang Bedi (left) and Virendra Gupta

Also Read

YourNest launches fast-track funding plan for early-stage startups


This is the second investment by James Murdoch in India as four months ago, Lupa had backed e-learning firm Harappa Education.


Started as NewsHunt in 2009 by former Nokia employees Chandrashekhar Sohoni and Umesh Kulkarni, the platform was acquired by Verse Founder Virendra Gupta in 2012.


In eight years, the startup has aggregated news for millions of Indians. Since 2016, it has acquired four companies, beginning with OneIndia in July 2016. In June 2019, Dailyhunt acquired LocalPlay, a hyperlocal video and news content application, in a bid to boost its presence in Tier-II and III geographies.


The news aggregation app is available across vernacular languages, and apart from its operations in India, it has a presence in several countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and in a few African countries.

Now, it is readying its platform for video, which it believes will become the primary driver of information. At present, the startup has more than 500 hyperlocal channels on its video platform. At some point in the near future, Dailyhunt plans to revive content commerce, and with the acquisition of LocalPlay, it believes it can power local videos to drive local advertising.

“We have built our own real-time bidding engine for ads. Our tech stack is using machine learning to help our readers, advertisers, and content creators,” said Virendra, in an earlier conversation with YourStory.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Healthtech startup Avyantra focusses on first-level respiratory therapy

Shreya Ganguly

Centre extends coronavirus lockdown by two another weeks effective May 4

Press Trust of India

Armed forces to express gratitude to coronavirus warriors

Press Trust of India

This class 10 student navigated lockdowns and curfews to donate 1,000 litres of sanitizers to 120 police stations in New Delhi

Team YS
Daily Capsule
How long will it take for Indian businesses to recover from COVID-19?
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for May 1

Team YS

Centre extends coronavirus lockdown by two another weeks effective May 4

Press Trust of India

Armed forces to express gratitude to coronavirus warriors

Press Trust of India

This ground-breaking B-school with classes taught by CXOs, MDs and MPs is redefining business education

Ryan Frantz

Karnataka to have 60 labs for COVID-19 testing by end of May

Press Trust of India

These two classmates built a digital PR agency with a turnover of Rs 6 crore in just three years

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sun May 03 2020

I-Innovate - India's First 1 Million Seconds Non Stop Online Hackathon.

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru