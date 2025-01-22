Only 37% of organisations in India offer cybersecurity training to their employees, falling behind APAC (44%) and the global average (41%) — highlighting a major gap in employee readiness to counter cyber threats, reveals a latest report by Zoho.

The "Workplace Digital Transformation Survey 2025" by Zoho Workplace, the company's enterprise email and collaboration suite, predicts that India's workplace digital transformation will likely peak within the next decade.

While India's digital workplace transformation maturity score of 64.6% surpasses both developed nations and the global average of 62.3%, it still lacks cybersecurity readiness, added the report.

The survey, which gathered data from 5,000 global employees, examined the rate of digital adoption in their organisations using the workplace digital transformation (DX) maturity model. This model was built on workplace indicators, such as digital tools and processes, and employee performance indicators, including productivity, collaboration, and security preparedness.

"In India, government institutions and large enterprises must reassess their digital transformation strategies to address cybersecurity gaps and enhance collaboration. Leadership across sectors should champion initiatives that ease the steep learning curves associated with advanced digital tools. Startups and enterprises embracing the digital transformation wave must adopt a forward-thinking approach, ensuring innovations like integrated suites, AI-powered analytics tools, and secure communication platforms are equipped to tackle both present and future challenges," said Rakeeb Rafeek, Market Strategy Lead, Zoho Workplace.

While 74% of Indian organisations have a way for employees to report suspicious emails within their email client, 26% rely on manual judgment. Only 17% of Indian workplaces stated that they have advanced security alert systems for suspicious emails, with the government and development sectors leading in adoption at 36% and 39%, respectively.

Shadow applications (tools used without official approval by an organisation's IT team) bring challenges such as security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, and oversight. In India, file sharing and storage (47%), communication (41%), and note-taking and documentation (28%) are the three top areas where employees are using shadow apps.

In addition, over half (56%) of Indian workers use integrated, automated calendars, while 10% still rely on personal apps or don't use calendars. Project tracking is common, with 38% of managers using project boards and 41% holding regular team meetings. However, task delegation remains largely manual for 37% of respondents, and only 14% use automated systems, especially in larger enterprises and healthcare. Communication tool usage varies, with 63% of organisations using email for announcements and 68% using chat for team updates.