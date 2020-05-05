[Funding alert] Greenhouse agritech startup Clover raises Rs 7 Cr in debt from Alteria Capital

The current funding is on top of the Rs 39 crore ($5.5 million) raised in the Series A round from Accel, Omnivore, and Mayfield announced in February 2020.

By Sujata Sangwan
5th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based greenhouse agritech startup Clover on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs 7 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital. 


The current funding is on top of the Rs 39 crore ($5.5 million) raised in the Series A round from Accel, Omnivore, and Mayfield announced in February 2020. Clover partners with farmers across India and markets premium quality, branded, greenhouse-grown fresh produce through B2B and B2C channels. 


According to Avinash BR, Co-founder of Clover, “The recently closed Series A round alongside Alteria's current investment, will help us achieve our vision to reshape the supply chain for greenhouse-grown fresh produce.” 
Avinash, Co-founder of Clover

Avinash BR, Co-founder, Clover

Also Read

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Clover raises $5.5M in Series A from Omnivore, Accel, and Mayfield


Founded by Avinash BR, Gururaj Rao, Arvind Murali, and Santhosh Narasipura, Clover claims that its business model centres around demand-led cultivation, a managed farm network, and full-stack agronomy.


Clover grows fresh produce for specific and predictable clients' with its demand-led cultivation. The managed farm network of greenhouses are based in peri-urban and rural areas, surrounding urban consumption zones, thereby ensuring freshness and reducing spoilage, the startup added. It also provides a full-stack agronomy solution to the greenhouse farmers in the network, improving yields and standardising output quality.


Commenting on the transaction, Vinod Murali, Managing Partner of Alteria Capital, added, “Agritech is a segment which continues to see tailwinds despite COVID-19-related issues, and Clover provides high-quality produce consistently, which is at an even higher premium currently.” 


Avinash previously worked as a venture investor with Aavishkaar, and previously, spent almost a decade at Bosch across engineering and corporate strategy roles. Gururaj previously worked in general management and analytics roles at Myntra, CallidusCloud, and Info Edge. While Arvind was earlier based in the Gulf in various sales management roles, Santhosh worked in his family’s manufacturing business.


Alteria’s current portfolio of 25+ companies includes Rebel Foods, Lendingkart ZestMoney, Portea, Toppr Technologies Ltd, Spinny, Stanza Living, Raw Pressery, Vogo, Dunzo, Vinculum, Mfine, Loadshare, LBB, Maverix, Generico, Country Delight, and Universal Sportsbiz Pvt Ltd (Wrogn, Imara, and Ms Taken brands).

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Worried about Apple AirPods draining your wallet? These 6 alternatives range from Rs 900 to Rs 10,000

Rashi Varshney

Paytm launches loyalty programme for kirana stores, invests Rs 100 Cr for digital payments growth

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus: BharatPe expects to disburse Rs 700 Cr to shopkeepers in next 5 months as lockdown eases

Press Trust of India

Flipkart appoints Sriram Venkataraman as the new CFO

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
How coronavirus will change consumer behaviour forever
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Lockdown 3.0: People turn to e-commerce for non-essential items; staff crunch may delay deliveries

Press Trust of India

Atria Foundation launches app that enables individuals to feed the hungry amid coronavirus lockdown

Vishal Krishna

US financial body gives $15M loan to Indian startup for quality education

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: BharatPe expects to disburse Rs 700 Cr to shopkeepers in next 5 months as lockdown eases

Press Trust of India

Indian retail sector loses Rs 5.50 lakh Cr in last 40 days: CAIT

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus: Ola, Uber see low demand after resuming services in green, orange zones

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru