[Funding alert] Microfinance company Sindhuja Microcredit raises $8.7M in Series B from NMI and Carpediem Capital

It closed its Series A round with $4 million from Carpediem Capital earlier in March 2019.

By Sujata Sangwan
11th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sindhuja Microcredit, a new generation digital and rural-focused Micro Finance Institution (MFI) providing financial services to the bottom of the pyramid self-employed women entrepreneurs, has raised a Series B funding round of $8.7 million from Norway-based Nordic Microfinance Initiative (NMI) and Carpediem Capital.


It closed its Series A round $4 million from Carpediem Capital earlier in March 2019.

 

Welcoming the investment, Co-founders Abhisheka Kumar and Malkit Didyala, said,

 

“Our customers, self-employed rural women, are the most vulnerable in the COVID – 19 world with their livelihoods under direct threat, this funding will be used to scale our operations and provide much needed financing to these women micro-entrepreneurs.”
Abhisheka Kumar and Malkit Didyala

Abhisheka Kumar and Malkit Didyala

Also Read

[Funding alert] Microfinance company Sindhuja Microcredit raises $4M in Series A


Sindhuja, in its two years of operations, has provided microloans to over 84,000 self-employed women micro-entrepreneurs across five northern states in the country. The company currently operates 56 branches with over Rs 1.7 billion in Assets under Management (AUM). 100 percent of its branches are claimed to be located in rural and remote rural regions.

 

Arthur Sletteberg, Managing Director, NMI added,

 

“At NMI, we firmly believe in the inherent potential of financial inclusion of poor and rural households in India and we are committed to supporting entrepreneurs who share this endeavor.”

 

NMI is an international impact investor, which invests in MFIs across Africa and Asia, strictly focusing on double bottomline investments, where both financial and social goals are met. NMI is a public-private partnership, owned by the Norwegian and Danish governmental funds for developing countries, and large private sector institutions. Through 11 years of operation, NMI manages funds of over $250 million.

 

Vidura Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. Vertices Partners acted as the legal counsel for Sindhuja Microcredit and Antares Legal for the investors, the company said in a release.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ratan Tata salutes the spirit of entrepreneurs in time of coronavirus, says they will set new benchmarks

Thimmaya Poojary

Karnataka Govt constitutes task force to woo MNCs looking to relocate from China

Press Trust of India

Reliance's Jio Platforms in talks with General Atlantic, other foreign funds for stake sale

Sohini Mitter

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Fighting COVID-19 with tech and innovation
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Marriott International partners with Swiggy for food delivery initiative

Press Trust of India

Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha on everything you need to know about investing and trading during COVID-19

Team YS

Google Cloud appoints Anil Bhansali as VP Engineering in India

Press Trust of India

COVID-19 impact: Ahmedabad decides to go digital to prevent spread through currency

Press Trust of India

Karnataka Govt constitutes task force to woo MNCs looking to relocate from China

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Media, entertainment sector revenue could fall by 16 pc in FY21

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru