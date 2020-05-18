[Funding alert] Ola co-founder, other angel investors invest in AI-based edtech startup Winuall

Bengaluru-based Winuall, an edtech startup helping coaching institutes go digital, on Monday announced that it had raised an undisclosed amount from Ankit Bhati, Co-founder of Ola, and Nitin Gupta, Head of Engineering, Milkbasket, along with other angel investors.





The startup said it will utilise the funds for expanding the business and curating more content providing an entire ecosystem for the coaching industry across India. Recently, Winuall also launched live classes, which enables teachers to teach online.





According to Nitin Gupta,





“Edtech industry is at an inflection point and is undergoing an enormous transformation since the outbreak of COVID-19. I believe what Winuall is building is precisely what this ecosystem needs – improving in-class learning through tech and AI.”





“They can help all coachings irrespective of their size and segment, and boost coaching’s brand by shining the spotlight on teachers rather than on technology,” added Nitin.





Ashwini Purohit, Founder of Winuall





Founded by Ashwini Purohit in 2018, Winuall claims to have a presence across 50+ cities across India. The startup said it has seen massive growth with over three million minutes of learning in April, and with over four million responses from both teachers and students providing in-depth analytics to both students, and teachers.





Winuall assists coaching institutes as well as educators to focus on the learning outcome of students. The startup facilitates coaching institutes in going digital, providing them with content and performance improvement recommendations using AI.





Ashwini Purohit, Founder of Winuall, said,





“There are over 700,000 coaching’s across India, and not even 10 percent of them have moved to digital. We are not only aiming to build business out by our SaaS platform, but are also aiming to create an entire ecosystem of students where they can get financial aid, and a marketplace where teachers and the institutes could offer courses and counseling to over 300 million students.”





He further added that investment at this critical juncture with the ongoing pandemic, it gives a picture of how edtech will reshape education in India and how newer trends of online learning and distance education will emerge in the times to come.





Earlier this month, Noida-based Classplus, a B2B edtech startup, also secured $9 million (over Rs 68 crore) led by RTP Global.