[Funding alert] Swiflearn raises seed capital from Stellaris Venture Partners, Venture Highway, others

Swiflearn has raised a large undisclosed amount in seed round from Stellaris Venture Partners and Venture Highway, with participation from Utsav Somani, Founder of Angel List India. The founding team will be guided by Rahul Choudhary and Priya Mohan, who represent Stellaris and Venture Highway respectively.





With this funding, Swiflearn aims to become a respected learning platform for K-10 students looking for personalised learning for their school studies and competitive exams. The platform also supports teachers by leveraging technology. In all, aims to make learning scalable and affordable.





Its founders are Abhinav Agarwal and Anand Bakode. Abhinav graduated from IIT-Bombay in 2012 and has worked in McKinsey and also founded Doormint. Anand graduated from IIT-Bombay in 2013 and has worked in OLA and Doormint.





Swiflearn founders Abhinav Agarwal and Anand Bakode





“The focus is on personal learning and hence our batches are never more than five students. It ensures personal attention for each student from the teacher, enabling every student to ask doubts freely during the class. The classes are a two-way interactive format and teachers use in-house developed content, pedagogy, testing tools, and learning tracking mechanisms. Parents receive timely updates about their child's class participation, homework completion and learning progress. They also get to work on designed practice tests. The classes mirror school schedules for the maximum benefit of students,” says Abhinav.





“Teachers are at the heart of what we do and at Swiflearn. They are selected through a rigorous selection process. The in-house team dedicates a lot of time on teacher training, capability building, orientation on using technology tools to deliver engaging online classes as well as to track students' learning from technology. Our support in terms of content, lesson plans, assessments, tests, training, scheduling removes all the overhead work burdens of teachers and reduces the barrier for someone to become a great teacher and deliver great classes. We see this as a respectable, long-term income stream opportunity for many people, especially current school teachers, tutors, homemakers, and fresh graduates,” adds Anand.

The Swiflearn team is in the growth stage right now with around 40 full-time members working across content development, technology, product, business development, operations, marketing, and teacher excellence.