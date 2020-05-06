[Funding alert] Roman Abramovich-backed AltaIR Capital invests in Indo-Israeli startup SafeHouse Technologies

In November 2019, Indo-Israeli startup SafeHouse Technologies had secured a sum greater than $2.2 million from Barclays Ventures UK in the seed funding.

By Sujata Sangwan
6th May 2020
Israel-based investment firm AltaIR Capital, in which Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich is a key investor, has announced its investment in Indo-Israeli startup SafeHouse Technologies.


On Altair VC investing in SafeHouse, Aditya Narang, Co-founder and Managing Director, SafeHouse Technologies said, 


“The endeavour is to protect digital devices and users from an increasingly evolving cyber threat landscape. Yet another funding confirms the robust technology & innovative business model of SafeHouse”.  


The owner of Chelsea FC, a premier league football club, Roman Abramovich is known to back companies through AltaIR VC.


Aditya Narang of SafeHouse

Aditya Narang, Co-founder and Managing Director, SafeHouse Technologies

SafeHouse Technologies was founded by Aditya Narang and Liad Herman in 2016 with a vision of providing military-grade cybersecurity to smartphone owners. 


In November 2019, it had secured a sum greater than $2.2 million from Barclays Ventures UK in the seed funding. In October 2016, ESP Das, former Vice Chairman of Merrill Lynch, came onboard as an angel investor.


In May 2018, SafeHouse was chosen out of 10,000+ startups into the Techstars and Barclays accelerator in Tel Aviv.


The startup said it has taken a unique approach to democratise cybersecurity for the everyday consumer. SafeHouse recently witnessed an unmatched success for its flagship product BodyGuard, it added. A one-button app that encrypts and secures mobile phones, BodyGuard was designed to deliver proactive mobile security to end-users.



BodyGuard provides military-grade security against a wide range of cyber threats such as phishing, malware, ransomware, and malicious links. 


SafeHouse claims to be a future focussed new-age security company driven by its mission, “to democratise cyber security”. The launch of its operations in India comes close on the heels of the historic Indo-Israel collaboration on national security and defence


According to the firm, as global security mechanisms become increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks, the intervention of such enterprises to invest in the next frontier of cyber defence and incorporate military-grade methodologies is the need of the hour.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

