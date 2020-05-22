[Funding alert] Quick Heal invests Rs 2 Cr in networking and wireless tech startup Ray

Cybersecurity and data protection solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies on Friday announced that it has made a strategic investment of Rs 2 crore in Ray, a startup specialising in next-generation networking and wireless technology.





The investment will enable Ray to tap into Quick Heal’s rich legacy and expertise in the technology landscape to develop an integrated solution, designed to protect IoT devices in the enterprise and consumer segments from the next wave of cyber-attacks.













Hemal Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Ray, said, “We would benefit from Quick Heal's vast experience of building a technology company focussed on advanced security technologies and client-centric innovation culture. The funding shall help us accelerate our product innovations and increase our reach in multiple geographies."





Ray is an innovation-driven technology startup with a vision to reimagine networking and wireless technology. Its flagship product RayOS is an open, secure, cloud-native, extensible Operating System with an ecosystem of applications that leverage the underlying hardware to create unlimited use cases.





Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and CEO, Quick Heal, said, “Through our investment in Ray, we want to bring the best of Quick Heal’s security technology and capabilities to a wide range of customers and partners, with highly secure networking and wireless technology. The team at Ray’s is building futuristic solutions, keeping IoT and cloud computing technologies in mind which makes them an ideal partner.”





The investment, which is a part of Quick Heal’s ongoing efforts to invest in disruptive technologies that will shape the future of cybersecurity while supporting innovative startups, reinforces a shared vision of ensuring a safe, secure, and seamless digital experience for everyone.





The cybersecurity company has a state-of-the-art R&D centre in India and provides deep intelligence on the threat landscape. The company had recently invested $300,000 in Israel-based L7 Defense.