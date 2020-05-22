Coronavirus: Global coffee chain Barista deploys DotPe's contactless ordering and payments service

Gurgaon-based O2O commerce and fintech platform DotPe onboards popular chain of espresso bars Barista to offer digital takeaway ordering and payment service involving bare minimum human touch.





By deploying DotPe’s “Scan-Order-Pay” feature, Barista outlets in Gurgaon can take orders and payments through the customer’s phone while maintaining social distancing. Customers can simply scan a QR code placed outside the takeaway window and the entire menu of Barista will pop up on the user’s mobile phone browser.





The customers can then place an order by adding items from the digital menu and pay using regular online payment methods. Once their order is ready, Barista pings the order details to the customers on their WhatsApp number and they can pick it from the take-away counter with zero manual intervention.









Shailaz Nag, Founder, DotPe said, “Given social distancing will be a way of life even after the lockdown is lifted, now is the time to restore confidence among the customers who want to order their coffees, essentials, and delicacies but are worried about safety. The uniqueness of our platform is that end customers don’t have the hassles of downloading any app and can start ordering by simply scanning the QR code, placed outside Barista, once. The commerce and payments happen on the user’s mobile browser while the post-transaction communication, customer invoicing, feedback, etc. shifts to WhatsApp. i.e. Barista can directly interact and engage with its customer on WhatsApp, once the customer has placed the order and paid successfully through DotPe.”





So far, Barista says it has seen 15-20 percent of takeaway order volume contributed through this facility. Barista says commerce and payments stack has helped the coffee chain build its own digital channel and they plan to offer contactless dining too once normalcy sets in. Barista also plans to start home delivery and contactless dining services through DotPe when the situation normalises.





Rajat Agrawal, COO at Barista Coffee Company, said “The normal rules of engagement at the cafés have changed literally overnight with contactless delivery now a fundamental requirement. Customer safety and contactless transaction are of prime importance to us. "





A technology startup, DotPe provides novel digital transformation and commerce solutions to brick and mortar outlets. It aims to revolutionise the offline-to-online market space by combining fintech capabilities with extensive customer engagement offerings.





Currently, this contactless platform is used by prominent food chains like Haldiram’s, Social, Smoke House Delhi, Cafe Delhi Heights, and Beer café. DotPe envisions onboard five lakh large and small offline businesses by December 2020.