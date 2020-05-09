Indian govt awards 12 startups for innovation in animal husbandry, dairy sector

The ministry, in partnership with Startup India, had launched the 'Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge' to scout for innovative and commercially viable solutions to address the problems faced by the animal husbandry and dairy sector.

By Press Trust of India
9th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian government on Friday gave awards to 12 startups for finding innovative solutions to address problems faced by the animal husbandry and dairy sector, a statement said.


Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries Giriraj Singh announced the winners of 'Startup India -Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge'.


The ministry, in partnership with Startup India, had launched the 'Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge' to scout for innovative and commercially viable solutions to address the problems faced by the animal husbandry and dairy sector.
startup india initiative
Also Read

US financial body gives $15M loan to Indian startup for quality education


The challenge was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year at a national animal disease control programme in Mathura.


As many as 157 applications were received in this competition.


"The 12 startups...will be given cash grants worth Rs 1,02,00,000," the statement said.


Krushak Mitra Agro Services Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, won the under value-added products category, while Studio Carbon, Ahmedabad, was the runner-up.


In the category of eliminating milk adulteration, White Gold Technologies LLP, Mumbai, and Micro Life Innovations, Chennai, were selected.


For breed improvement, Adis Technologies, Belagavi, Karnataka, and CisGEN Biotech Discoveries Pvt Ltd, Chennai, were awarded.


Under animal nutrition, Krimanshi Technologies Pvt Ltd, Jodhpur, and Cornext Agri Products Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, were selected.


For finding ecommerce solutions, MoooFarm, Gurugram, Haryana, and AKM Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cuttack, got the award.


Under product traceability, EmerTech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, and NebulARC Technologies Pvt Ltd, Delhi, were selected.


No startup got an award in the category of 'single-use plastic alternatives'. "Two winners under each problem were awarded cash grants worth Rs 10 lakh (winner) and Rs 7 lakh (runner-up)," the statement said.


The winners will be provided incubation offers. The incubator would be responsible for physical incubation of these startups for up to three months, mentor matchmaking, lab facility, and testing facilities.


The activities of the startups will be tracked for up to nine months after the completion of the programme.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

Reliance Jio sells stake to Vista Equity Partners for $1.5B; deal fuelled by Gujarati connection

Sohini Mitter

Swiggy sets up a new engineering team in Chennai to drive technological innovations

Sindhu Kashyaap

Wipro to convert one of its Pune campuses to COVID-19 hospital

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Here's how BlackBuck aims to bring India’s trucking industry back to life
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Innovative digital products can ease payment constraints during difficult times

Sunil Khosla

The week that was – From fighting coronavirus with technology to how India consumed during the pandemic

Vishal Krishna

Running ecommerce business smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Saahil Goel

[Jobs roundup] Join India's online education sector with these openings

Apurva P

5 companies enabling offline businesses to go online amid the coronavirus crisis

Trisha Medhi

[Matrix Moments] For the next 18 months, unit economics will be the key for startups, says Avnish Bajaj

Salonie Ganju

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru