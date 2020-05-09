Indian govt awards 12 startups for innovation in animal husbandry, dairy sector

The Indian government on Friday gave awards to 12 startups for finding innovative solutions to address problems faced by the animal husbandry and dairy sector, a statement said.





Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries Giriraj Singh announced the winners of 'Startup India -Animal Husbandry Grand Challenge'.





The ministry, in partnership with Startup India, had launched the 'Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge' to scout for innovative and commercially viable solutions to address the problems faced by the animal husbandry and dairy sector.





The challenge was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year at a national animal disease control programme in Mathura.





As many as 157 applications were received in this competition.





"The 12 startups...will be given cash grants worth Rs 1,02,00,000," the statement said.





Krushak Mitra Agro Services Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, won the under value-added products category, while Studio Carbon, Ahmedabad, was the runner-up.





In the category of eliminating milk adulteration, White Gold Technologies LLP, Mumbai, and Micro Life Innovations, Chennai, were selected.





For breed improvement, Adis Technologies, Belagavi, Karnataka, and CisGEN Biotech Discoveries Pvt Ltd, Chennai, were awarded.





Under animal nutrition, Krimanshi Technologies Pvt Ltd, Jodhpur, and Cornext Agri Products Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, were selected.





For finding ecommerce solutions, MoooFarm, Gurugram, Haryana, and AKM Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cuttack, got the award.





Under product traceability, EmerTech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, and NebulARC Technologies Pvt Ltd, Delhi, were selected.





No startup got an award in the category of 'single-use plastic alternatives'. "Two winners under each problem were awarded cash grants worth Rs 10 lakh (winner) and Rs 7 lakh (runner-up)," the statement said.





The winners will be provided incubation offers. The incubator would be responsible for physical incubation of these startups for up to three months, mentor matchmaking, lab facility, and testing facilities.





The activities of the startups will be tracked for up to nine months after the completion of the programme.