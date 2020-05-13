HealthAssure acquires fitness and wellness startup FitMeIn

Healthtech startup HealthAssure on Wednesday announced that it has acquired FitMeIn, an on-demand fitness subscription service.





According to a statement released by the company, with this transaction, HealthAssure aims to serve the healthcare needs of more than five million individuals in the country from fitness solutions to primary care by the end of 2020.





HealthAssure is a pioneer in the primary healthcare startup that provides primary care experience for an individual across 1,300 cities from diagnostics and pathology, to consultation and pharmacy.





Team at HealthAssure





Commenting on the acquisition, Varun Gera, Founder and CEO, HealthAssure says,





“This acquisition signifies the integration of the curative and preventive healthcare platforms that will holistically cater to the growing health needs that our consumers have. With FitMeIn, the company looks forward to augmenting its technology-enabled offering of health and wellness services that provide quality and access to its consumers. Looking at the large business opportunity in the sector, we are enthused to build a more comprehensive offering for our customers in line with our goal of bringing good health closer to all. The team at FitMeln has shown formidable progress within the fitness and wellness space in a short span of time and we look forward to combining forces that will enable us to design and deliver a more futuristic healthcare solution enabled by cutting edge technology, as we step into the new normal.”





Founded in 2015 by Nidhisha Varshney, Lalit Singh, and Vishesh Goel, FitMeIn is a wellness startup that provides convenient access to a network of over 2,500 fitness centres, fitness coaches, nutritionists, and mental health practitioners across Tier I and II cities.





FitMeIn claims to have served over 5,00,000 individuals since its inception and will look to double the number after joining hands with HealthAssure. With this acquisition, HealthAssure aims to integrate the offerings of both the brands under a single umbrella, thereby extending their services from primary care to include preventive care through fitness and lifestyle choices.





Vishesh Goel, Co-Founder, FitMeIn adds,





“FitMeIn has been collaborating with the healthcare ecosystem as a core value since inception. An integrated, technology-first model with HealthAssure will unlock exponential synergies and opportunities to successfully solve for daily health needs of customers. This alliance will allow the development of disruptive solutions for the industry.”

As a part of the combined team, Vishesh will head the product team to drive innovation for deeper customer engagement, and Nidhisha will be heading the wellness function at HealthAssure, driving a greater emphasis on customer retention and engagement through enhanced digital and offline fitness experiences.