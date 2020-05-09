Here's how BlackBuck aims to bring India’s trucking industry back to life

The Move India initiative by BlackBuck aims to bring the logistics industry back to its former glory with trip insurances, waiving off commissions for fleet owners, and more.





Shradha Sharma, in an exclusive interaction with Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori

In an exclusive interaction, Curefit co-founders Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori cleared the air on the recent layoffs and the COVID-19 crisis.





Seattle-based startup Mobilewalla, which started as a mobile audience measurement platform, is using cutting-edge data science to manage the coronavirus spread.





Ludo King has smashed all mobile gaming records in India since the lockdown began, becoming the #1 gaming app across platforms.





Ankur of IP Ventures

Ankur Mittal of Inflection Point Ventures reveals how the early-stage investment group is helping its startups and why good ideas will always be funded.





DronStudy founder Neetin

Surat-based DronStudy aims to organise the disorganised coaching market in India with online offerings for students in Classes 8-12, and IIT and NEET exam prep.





Suraj Kumar Yaduvanshi founded Tiffilo to deliver homemade food to people, as well as empower homemakers to earn a living.





