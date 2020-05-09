Here's how BlackBuck aims to bring India’s trucking industry back to life
The Move India initiative by BlackBuck aims to bring the logistics industry back to its former glory with trip insurances, waiving off commissions for fleet owners, and more.
- +0
- +0
BlackBuck aims to revive India’s trucking industry
The Move India initiative by BlackBuck aims to bring the logistics industry back to its former glory with trip insurances, waiving off commissions for fleet owners, and more.
Curefit co-founders open up about layoffs amid COVID-19
In an exclusive interaction, Curefit co-founders Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori cleared the air on the recent layoffs and the COVID-19 crisis.
This startup plans to fight COVID-19 with data science
Seattle-based startup Mobilewalla, which started as a mobile audience measurement platform, is using cutting-edge data science to manage the coronavirus spread.
Ludo King’s sensational rise during lockdown
Ludo King has smashed all mobile gaming records in India since the lockdown began, becoming the #1 gaming app across platforms.
This angel network is helping startups amidst COVID-19
Ankur Mittal of Inflection Point Ventures reveals how the early-stage investment group is helping its startups and why good ideas will always be funded.
Helping small-town students ace the learning game
Surat-based DronStudy aims to organise the disorganised coaching market in India with online offerings for students in Classes 8-12, and IIT and NEET exam prep.
This Lucknow startup delivers home-cooked meals
Suraj Kumar Yaduvanshi founded Tiffilo to deliver homemade food to people, as well as empower homemakers to earn a living.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0