[Jobs roundup] Keen to work with social media giant Facebook? Try these openings

American social media and technology giant Facebook, founded by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004, has been recently taking keen interest in India and its companies. Facebook made its first investment in India with Bengaluru-based social commerce platform Meesho in 2019.





More recently, Reliance Jio attracted Facebook's interest. The latter invested $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio, acquiring 9.9 percent stake, and becoming the largest minority shareholder in the company. Earlier last week, in a significant push for ecommerce, Facebook also announced the launch of Shops to bring online millions of small businesses that have struggled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg





If you are keen on working with social media giant, YourStory lists a few job openings:

Trust & Safety Manager

Experience required: 7-plus years





Facebook is looking for a highly motivated team player to join its Trust & Safety team based in India. The candidate will be responsible for developing and maintaining strategic relationships with law enforcement authorities and government agencies, while focusing on internet safety and security and other related industry coalitions in India.





They will be required to educate law enforcement authorities on Facebook's policies for protecting user privacy and responding to legal requests, and support launches and different initiatives being driven across platforms. The idea candidate should have related experience or investigative experience within law enforcement, or security agencies. Prosecution or criminal investigation background or experience in a similar internet safety and security role is preferred.





For more details, click here.

Strategic Partner Manager

Experience required: 10-plus years





Facebook is looking for a candidate who is obsessed with mobile technology, social media, and business strategy, to join its team in either Gurugram or Mumbai. The ideal candidate will have 10-plus years of experience in the consumer internet and mobile industry, with an extensive network of contacts in the space.





The candidate will be required to drive local execution of growth initiatives, spanning across the family of Facebook services, through online and retail-driven growth programmes. They will have to explore, identify, and evaluate strategic growth opportunities, manage growth-related partnerships, and be an advocate for people using Facebook in the region. A strong background with demonstrated ability to understand SLQ data queries is preferred.





For more details, click here.

Market Specialist

Experience required: 3-plus years





Facebook is looking for a candidate who is passionate about solving people's issues, to join the WhatsApp Customer Operations team. The candidate will have to use market-specific knowledge, signals, and insights to spot and scope scalable solutions to improve the support of WhatsApp's community of users. Additionally, they will have to create local risk mitigation strategies in partnership with cross-functional teams for local events.





An ideal candidate should have three-plus years of experience in a customer legal, general operations, local market, field operations, or research roles. They should have experience in using Android and learning different phone operating systems, such as iOS and KaiOS. Four-plus years of in-country experience in India within the last 10 years is preferred.





For more details, click here.

Director of Global Business

Experience required: NA





Facebook is looking for a candidate with deep understanding of market opportunities, a personal connect with marketing leaders across verticals, a proven ability of having adopted digital for own and partner business success in multiple scenarios, to join its Gurugram team.





The candidate will be responsible for leading the strategy and delivery in the India sales organisation, focusing on large accounts, and reporting to the Head of Global Marketing Solutions. The candidate will have to collaborate with product marketing teams to drive delivery of product agenda and lead solutions teams to deliver customer value. They should have experience in B2B and B2C marketing roles.





For more details, click here.

Public Policy Director

Experience required: 15-plus years





Facebook is looking for Public Policy leader who can combine Facebook and its family of apps with a deep knowledge of the political and regulatory dynamics. The role specifically involves leading a team with a special focus on data privacy, cyber security, artificial intelligence, AR, VR, taxation policies, new and emerging tech areas for Facebook.





The ideal candidate should have 15-plus years of experience in policy development, political affairs, legislative analysis and development and advocacy work. They should have a keen understanding of India's political system, environment, and institutions. An advanced degree in public policy, social sciences, a related field, or law is preferred.





For more details, click here.