Narayana Murthy turns romantic, croons an Elvis Presley number

It seems to be the season of musical serenades. After Mark Zuckerberg dedicated his own version of the hit track Get Low to his wife, it’s now N R Narayana Murthy’s turn.

At CNBC’s Global Leadership Summit, the Infosys co-founder crooned Elvis Presley’s classic love ballad Can’t Help Falling in Love, dedicated it to his wife Sudha Murthy.

The unexpected and impromptu performance took the audience by surprise.

Just yesterday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had put up a romantic post on Instagram, sharing how he has worked on a new version of a “lyrical masterpiece” that was playing 20 years ago when he first met his wife Priscilla Chan at a college party. Zuckerberg had teamed up with American singer T-Pain to come up with a new version of the classic hit Get Low.

The video clip of Murthy singing, which has now gone viral, revealed a different facet of his personality—in contrast to his serious views on work and work-life balance.

At the summit, Murthy also said that he hasn’t changed his position on work. “In this country we need to work hard. There is no substitute for hard work even if you are the most intelligent guy,” said Murthy.

"I am sorry, I have not changed my view. I will take this with me to my grave," he added.

In his statements last year, Murthy had urged millennials to work at least 70 hours a week—a stance that attracted a barrage of criticism from several quarters.