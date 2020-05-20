Karnataka renews request for US visa centre in Bengaluru

Karnataka government says it will provide a conducive atmosphere for US industries planning to shift to the state, post the COVID- 19 economic distress.

By Press Trust of India
20th May 2020
The Karnataka government on Tuesday renewed its request to the US to set up a visa centre in Bengaluru and promised to provide a conducive atmosphere for fresh investments in the state.


Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan stated this at a video conference with the US Consulate General in Chennai, Robert G Burgess.


"Nearly 70 percent of the total number of south Indians going to the US are from Karnataka. I brought this to the notice of the Consulate General and renewed our request to set up a visa centre at Bengaluru," Dr Narayan told reporters later.
Karnataka


He also said that he assured the Consulate General that the state government would provide a conducive atmosphere for US industries planning to shift to the state, post the COVID- 19 economic distress.


The Deputy Chief Minister said that information technology, bio-technology, and science and technology departments have initiated talks with various countries to improve relations, post the pandemic outbreak.


"We have always had good relations with the US...If more companies want to set up shop here, the government will provide all the necessary assistance. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is already acting on this," Dr Narayan said.


He said the Karnataka government has set up an Investment Promotion Task Force, headed by the Chief Secretary, to attract companies which plan to shift their base from China following the COVID-19 outbreak.


"The government has already made land reforms and amended labour laws to ensure ease of doing business. We are making all out efforts to lure investments into the state and leaving nothing to chance," he said.


Dr Narayan said the US Consulate General appreciated Karnataka's efforts to contain the coronavirus spread.


Additional Chief Secretary EV Ramana Reddy and Managing Director of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) Meena Nagaraj were present.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

