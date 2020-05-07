LetsVenture launches HNI and family offices-focused curated deals platform LetsVenture Plus

Bengaluru-based early stage startup investment platform, LetsVenture, on Monday announced the launch of its growth platform “LetsVenture Plus” designed specifically for discerning investors to access exclusive investments across growth stage private companies and global funds.





Shanti Mohan, Co-founder and CEO of LetsVenture, said,





“Having worked in strategy and investor relations at one of the most credible banks, I believe Nimesh’s deep understanding of financial markets will enable us to build the next level of scale for LetsVenture, as we aspire to organise all of the private market in India and South East Asia.”





LetsVenture has brought onboard Nimesh Kampani as President for LetsVenture Plus, the firm said in a statement. Nimesh joined LetsVenture from Kotak Mahindra Bank where he was Executive Vice President and headed up investor relations for the bank, it added.









LetsVenture Plus aims to bring exclusive opportunities to HNIs and Family Offices at ticket sizes that suit them.





“In that sense, LetsVenture Plus is taking advantage of the digital core of LetsVenture and extending forward the value created at the earliest stages of the private market to later stages where the experience is broken. With 43,000 startups in India and 6,000 Ultra HNIs and 3,00,000 HNIs, LetsVenture aims to bridge the demand-supply gap with the 3Ts - trust, transparency and technology,” said Nimesh Kampani, President, LetsVenture Plus.





"I look forward to developing LetsVenture Plus as the go-to-platform for investors and companies alike,” added Nimesh.





LetsVenture Plus has already launched a few deals on the platform including a luxury fashion aggregator, a sustainable mobility startup and an exclusive allocation in a global venture capital fund.





LetsVenture Plus’ office will be set up in Mumbai and the Head Office will continue to be

based out of Bengaluru.





This is the second product launched by LetsVenture this year after announcing its employee stock options and cap table management platform MyStartupEquity in January.