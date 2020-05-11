Marriott International partners with Swiggy for food delivery initiative

Online food ordering platform Swiggy on Monday said Marriott International's delivery service initiative will now be available in more cities through an agreement with the hospitality major.





The association will be the first of its kind for Marriott International hotels across India, as they adapt to this new model for home delivery service, Swiggy said in a statement.





To start with, over 20 hotels in cities such as Bengaluru, Kolkata Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Agra, Pune, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Goa will be listed on the company's platform, it added.





"We are pleased to see Swiggy becoming one of our innovative partners. Their strong market credibility and advanced distribution network allows us to offer a satisfactory experience in this ever changing and sensitive environment," Marriott International South Asia VP Neeraj Govil said.





This partnership will benefit the company's 'Marriott on Wheels' initiative in the new normal as it feels food deliveries will be the new continuum going forward, he added.





"At Swiggy, we are constantly striving towards providing exceptional experiences to our customers by showcasing restaurants with a diverse range of culinary offerings. As a preferred partner of Marriott International, one of the largest brands in the modern hospitality industry, we are delighted to come together and offer popular restaurants by different marques of Marriott on the Swiggy app," Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.





This association will deliver curated assortments from Marriott on Wheels to customers and bring their favourite cuisine and delights right to their doorstep, he added.





Swiggy will execute 'no-contact' deliveries on all pre-paid orders, which involve a delivery partner leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange, the statement said.





Both companies also have plans to expand the service to more hotels in other cities, it added.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)